Does Incognito Mode Hide Your IP Address? What You Should Know

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Doesn't Make Your Online Activity Anonymous

Private browsing doesn't stop websites from recognizing you through other methods.

If you sign in to your Google, Facebook, or shopping account, those services can associate your activity with your account.

Websites may also use your IP address and browser fingerprinting techniques to recognize returning visitors.

The same applies to mobile browsing. Safari Private Browsing doesn't hide your iPhone's public IP address. If you want to change the IP address websites see, a free iOS VPN can route your connection through a VPN server while you browse privately.

Who Can Still See Your IP Address in Incognito Mode?

Even when your browsing history isn't saved locally, your internet activity still travels through networks and reaches websites.

Several parties may see information about your connection.

Websites You Visit

When you visit a website, its server receives your connection request and can see the public IP address used for that request.

Websites may use this information to estimate your location, display regional content, or detect unusual login attempts.

Incognito mode doesn't prevent this because your browser still needs to communicate with the website.

Your Internet Service Provider (ISP)

Your ISP provides the connection you use to access the internet.

Opening an incognito window doesn't prevent your ISP from seeing that you're using its network or from observing available connection metadata.

Most modern websites use HTTPS, which encrypts the information exchanged with those websites. However, your ISP may still identify some services you connect to through network metadata and DNS activity, depending on your connection settings.

School or Workplace Network Administrators

If you're using a school, office, or other managed network, administrators may have tools that monitor network connections.

Incognito mode doesn't disable these tools.

For example, opening a private window on an office computer won't necessarily prevent the company's network systems from recording connections to external services.

How to Hide Your IP Address While Browsing Privately

If your goal is to keep your regular public IP address from appearing on websites, several tools can help.

1. Use a VPN

A virtual private network (VPN) creates an encrypted connection between your device and a VPN server.

Instead of connecting directly to websites through your regular internet connection, your traffic travels through the VPN server first.

Websites generally see the VPN server's public IP address rather than the one assigned to your connection by your ISP.

You can also combine a VPN with incognito mode. The VPN changes your network route, while incognito mode reduces the browsing information saved locally.

Here's how to use them together:

Step 1: Download and install a VPN app on your computer or smartphone.

Step 2: Open the VPN app and connect to an available server.

Step 3: Launch your browser and open an incognito or private browsing window.

Step 4: Visit an IP address checker to confirm that websites see the VPN server's public IP address.

This combination is useful when browsing on public Wi-Fi, using a shared device, or simply wanting more control over your online privacy.

2. Use the Tor Browser

Tor Browser routes your browsing traffic through multiple volunteer-operated relays.

Each relay handles part of the connection, making it harder to associate your original IP address with the websites you visit.

Websites typically see the IP address of the Tor exit relay.

Tor can offer additional anonymity benefits, although its multi-relay routing may result in slower browsing speeds.

3. Use a Proxy Server

A proxy server acts as an intermediary between your browser and a website.

When configured correctly, the website sees the proxy server's IP address instead of your regular public IP.

However, many basic proxies don't encrypt your connection to the proxy server. Some also work only within a particular browser or application.

For broader network privacy, a VPN is generally the more practical option.

Incognito Mode vs. VPN: What's the Difference?

Incognito mode and VPNs both relate to privacy, but they protect different parts of your browsing experience.