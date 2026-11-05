Does Incognito Mode Hide Your IP Address? What You Should Know

Opening an incognito window can make browsing feel more private. Your browser switches to a different window, your browsing history isn't saved in the usual place, and temporary cookies disappear when the private session ends.
But does incognito mode hide your IP address?
Many people assume private browsing makes their online activity invisible. In reality, incognito mode mainly controls what your browser saves on your device. It doesn't change how your internet connection works or prevent websites from identifying your public IP address.
Understanding that difference can help you make better decisions about your online privacy.
No, incognito mode does not hide your IP address.
Whether you're using Google Chrome's Incognito Mode, Safari Private Browsing, or Firefox Private Browsing, websites can still see the public IP address used to connect to them.
Your IP address helps internet services communicate with your device. It can also reveal your approximate geographic location and internet service provider.
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Opening a private window doesn't change that address.
To hide your regular public IP from websites, you need a tool that changes how your connection is routed. For example, routes your internet traffic through a VPN server, allowing websites to see the server's IP address instead of your regular public IP.
Incognito mode and VPNs serve different purposes, and understanding those differences is the first step toward protecting your privacy.
Incognito mode is designed to reduce the browsing information stored locally on your device. It's particularly useful when you share a computer or want to keep a browsing session separate from your usual activity.
Here's what it actually does.
When you visit websites in a normal browser window, those pages usually appear in your browsing history.
Incognito mode prevents those visits from being added to your regular browsing history. Once you close the private session, someone opening your browser generally won't find those pages in its history.
However, downloaded files and bookmarks you create may remain on your device.
Websites use cookies to remember information such as login sessions, shopping carts, and browsing preferences.
Incognito mode keeps temporary browsing data separate from your regular browser session. These cookies are generally deleted when you close all private windows.
During the session, websites can still use cookies to remember your activity.
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Private browsing doesn't stop websites from recognizing you through other methods.
If you sign in to your Google, Facebook, or shopping account, those services can associate your activity with your account.
Websites may also use your IP address and browser fingerprinting techniques to recognize returning visitors.
The same applies to mobile browsing. Safari Private Browsing doesn't hide your iPhone's public IP address. If you want to change the IP address websites see, a can route your connection through a VPN server while you browse privately.
Even when your browsing history isn't saved locally, your internet activity still travels through networks and reaches websites.
Several parties may see information about your connection.
When you visit a website, its server receives your connection request and can see the public IP address used for that request.
Websites may use this information to estimate your location, display regional content, or detect unusual login attempts.
Incognito mode doesn't prevent this because your browser still needs to communicate with the website.
Your ISP provides the connection you use to access the internet.
Opening an incognito window doesn't prevent your ISP from seeing that you're using its network or from observing available connection metadata.
Most modern websites use HTTPS, which encrypts the information exchanged with those websites. However, your ISP may still identify some services you connect to through network metadata and DNS activity, depending on your connection settings.
If you're using a school, office, or other managed network, administrators may have tools that monitor network connections.
Incognito mode doesn't disable these tools.
For example, opening a private window on an office computer won't necessarily prevent the company's network systems from recording connections to external services.
If your goal is to keep your regular public IP address from appearing on websites, several tools can help.
A virtual private network (VPN) creates an encrypted connection between your device and a VPN server.
Instead of connecting directly to websites through your regular internet connection, your traffic travels through the VPN server first.
Websites generally see the VPN server's public IP address rather than the one assigned to your connection by your ISP.
You can also combine a VPN with incognito mode. The VPN changes your network route, while incognito mode reduces the browsing information saved locally.
Here's how to use them together:
Step 1: Download and install a VPN app on your computer or smartphone.
Step 2: Open the VPN app and connect to an available server.
Step 3: Launch your browser and open an incognito or private browsing window.
Step 4: Visit an IP address checker to confirm that websites see the VPN server's public IP address.
This combination is useful when browsing on public Wi-Fi, using a shared device, or simply wanting more control over your online privacy.
Tor Browser routes your browsing traffic through multiple volunteer-operated relays.
Each relay handles part of the connection, making it harder to associate your original IP address with the websites you visit.
Websites typically see the IP address of the Tor exit relay.
Tor can offer additional anonymity benefits, although its multi-relay routing may result in slower browsing speeds.
A proxy server acts as an intermediary between your browser and a website.
When configured correctly, the website sees the proxy server's IP address instead of your regular public IP.
However, many basic proxies don't encrypt your connection to the proxy server. Some also work only within a particular browser or application.
For broader network privacy, a VPN is generally the more practical option.
Incognito mode and VPNs both relate to privacy, but they protect different parts of your browsing experience.
The main difference comes down to where your information is protected.
Incognito mode focuses on your browser's local data. A VPN focuses on the network connection between your device and the VPN server.
For example, if you open an incognito window at a coffee shop, the browser won't keep your normal browsing history from that session. But the website you visit can still see your regular public IP.
If you connect to a VPN first, the website generally sees the VPN server's IP instead.
Using both tools gives you more control over different aspects of your browsing activity.
Hiding your IP address is only one part of protecting your personal information. A few simple browsing habits can also reduce unnecessary tracking.
Advertising and analytics services may use cookies to recognize users across websites.
Review your browser's privacy settings and consider blocking third-party cookies to limit this type of tracking.
Websites sometimes request access to your location, camera, microphone, or notifications.
Check these permissions regularly and disable access that you no longer need.
Location permissions are particularly important because a website may obtain more precise location information than your IP address reveals.
Browser updates often include security fixes and improvements to privacy features.
Keeping your browser updated helps protect against known vulnerabilities and ensures you have access to its latest privacy controls.
No. Google services can still see the public IP address used to access them.
If you sign in to a Google account while browsing privately, your activity may also be associated with that account.
Incognito mode doesn't hide your network activity from your ISP.
Your ISP may observe connection metadata, although HTTPS and other encryption technologies limit the information it can inspect.
No. Websites can still estimate your approximate location using your public IP address.
If you allow a website to access your device's location services, it may receive more precise location information.
Yes, incognito mode is useful for keeping browsing sessions separate and reducing locally stored browsing data.
However, it doesn't hide your IP address or encrypt your internet connection beyond the protections already provided by technologies such as HTTPS.
Whether you need a VPN depends on your privacy goals.
So, does incognito mode hide your IP address? No. It helps keep your browsing history private on your device, but websites and network providers may still observe information about your connection.
If you want to hide your regular public IP from websites, a VPN or another IP-masking tool can help.
For everyday browsing, combining appropriate privacy tools with sensible browser settings gives you greater control over what information you share online.
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