'I joined 3 months ago, I feel desperate': Indian Techie Fears layoff After Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit to 60,000 Employees

PANIC AMONG WORKERS after the Tech Giant Microsoft, in a statement on Monday, October 26, 2026, said that it is offering an option of voluntary exit to its 60,000 workers, comprising more than quarter of its overall workforce, in an attempt to curb the skyrocketing cost and steer it towards developing massive AI infrastructure.

Announcing the decision as an aid to an eligible employee who plans to shift to another organization, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said, “It also ​gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs.”

Employees on select teams in the United States, Canada, India and Britain at level 70 (vice-president level) and below will be eligible, the Microsoft spokesperson said, while some groups of employees, including some working on data centres, sales and marketing, would be excluded.

This is the second voluntary retirement programme Microsoft has introduced in this year. The company in April, announced the offer to almost 7% of its US employees.

But this retirement programme is not similar to the previous one. Here is no bar on age or tenure cut-off and not based on how one performs. Those who are eligible will get an email with their individual terms within hours. There would be a time limit till December to make a decision and those who will choose the offer have to leave at the end of the year.