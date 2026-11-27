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The app has an 18+ rating on both Google Play Store and Apple Play Store and App decides on the basis of the country if the child under 14 or 16 is strictly prohibited to use the game. The child safety supporters often cite the platform's lax verification process, which allows users to self-verify their age, as a big loophole.

Talkie, mostly popular in the US, the Philippines and Mexico, according to research firm Sensor Tower, is offered in a range of languages.

Unlike AI assistants like Chatgpt and Gemini which work on Large Language Model, AI companions are made to focus specifically to engage and play on human emotions. They interact with users and provide them a real-life experience with immersive storytelling capabilities.

Both Talkie and Xingye are moneymaking machines for the MiniMax, comprising 60% of the total revenue of the company in 2024. Talkie roughly had 11 million monthly active users across both app and website as of October 2026, according to Chinese research firm Unique.

AI chatbots facing prob over sexual content

In recent times many AI chatbots have been on the radar of security agencies for their alleged inappropriate interactions with minors.

Earlier this year in January 2026 US government criticized Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot after the tool was used to generate a sexualised image of women and children. AI is facing several of such lawsuits in the US over chatbot’s improper conduct with the minors. In July this year, China also cracked down on domestic AI companion apps like Xingye, prohibiting intimate relationships for minors.