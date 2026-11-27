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PROHIBITION on polygamy, compulsory registration of live-in relationships and uniform provisions related to matters such as divorce, maintenance and succession are one of the key guidelines of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Haryana State Law Commission’s report which came in June, 2026.
At Haryana Government’s request, the commission submitted this report which makes it necessary for a live-in couple to submit a declaration to the registrar or a Sub-Registrar having jurisdiction over their place of residence. After a summary inquiry being done, the declaration then be recorded in a prescribed register and a certificate would be issued. A copy of it will also be handed over to the local police station. If either partner is below the age of 21, it would be necessary to inform their parents.
Justice HS Bhalla, Commission chairperson confirmed the submission of the report. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Thursday November 26, 2026 that the government would wait for the Advocate General and the Legal Remembrancer’s response before proceeding further.
Registration of a live-in relationship, as per the guidelines, will not be considered if the either partner is already married, minor or is in another live-in relationship. Or if the consent to form any relationship is obtained through force, coercion, fraud, misrepresentation or undue influence will also not be eligible for registration.
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Such relationships can be annulled by either or both partners by submitting a prescribed declaration. Continuing a live-in relationship without submitting a compulsory statement could attract imprisonment up to three months and a fine of up to Rs 10,000. And in case of force and fraud consent, imprisonment of up to five years and a fine may follow. The report also allows a woman to seek maintenance in case of being left by the partner.
The proposed law bans polygamy and allows marriage only if either partner has no living spouse. It necessitates marriage registration and prohibits marital relationship between first cousins on both maternal and paternal sides.
A marriage may be cancelled on grounds including forced consent, non-consummation and concealing real identity. Divorce may be granted on charges of adultery, cruelty, desertion for at least two years and quitting religion and converting to another one. Polygamous marriages which have already taken place are also mentioned in the proposed provisions.
The report suggests alimony and maintenance as per the need and income of both the parties concerned. And the maintenance claim by the wife would not include the Mahr, dower (movable or immovable assets a muslim wife received at the time of her marriage from the husband), streedhan (Different from the dowry).
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It also allows divorced couples to marry each other again without a compulsory requirement to marry a third person first.
The proposed code would nullify contradicting personal laws, customs and traditions, and the violation of its divorce provisions would attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine. Scheduled Tribes are kept out of it.
Uttarakhand became Independent India’s first state to implement UCC which came into force in January 2025. Goa also follows a civil code which finds its roots in 1867’s Portuguese Civil Code. The states of Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are also preparing to come up with their own UCC guidelines. Article 44, part fourth of the Indian Constitution, the Directive Principles of State Policy mentions Uniform Civil Code.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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