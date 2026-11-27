PROHIBITION on polygamy, compulsory registration of live-in relationships and uniform provisions related to matters such as divorce, maintenance and succession are one of the key guidelines of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Haryana State Law Commission’s report which came in June, 2026.

At Haryana Government’s request, the commission submitted this report which makes it necessary for a live-in couple to submit a declaration to the registrar or a Sub-Registrar having jurisdiction over their place of residence. After a summary inquiry being done, the declaration then be recorded in a prescribed register and a certificate would be issued. A copy of it will also be handed over to the local police station. If either partner is below the age of 21, it would be necessary to inform their parents.

Justice HS Bhalla, Commission chairperson confirmed the submission of the report. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Thursday November 26, 2026 that the government would wait for the Advocate General and the Legal Remembrancer’s response before proceeding further.

Registration of a live-in relationship, as per the guidelines, will not be considered if the either partner is already married, minor or is in another live-in relationship. Or if the consent to form any relationship is obtained through force, coercion, fraud, misrepresentation or undue influence will also not be eligible for registration.