Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business South Africa Bear Huge Build Up of Forex Trading During COVID-19
BusinessLead StoryWorld

South Africa Bear Huge Build Up of Forex Trading During COVID-19

Forex trading is highly adopted in South Africa as a medium of money-making

0
Forex Trading
Africa is a huge continent and according to an estimate above one million forex traders are in Africa. Pixabay

During COVID-19 pandemic time the world has experienced huge losses in the financial sector. Lots of people have lost their jobs and business due to long and strict lockdowns. Their savings ended up and they had to live from hand to mouth. In this situation, people started to search for money-making ways other than the traditional and regular jobs. 

This hard time gave a burst out to online services which can help in money-making. Forex trading or trading in the currency market is highly adopted in South Africa as a medium of money-making in pandemic time. Although it includes high-risk factors the tough time pushes to take risk of forex trading which may bring huge profit to the trader. 

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

How Much Forex Traders are in South Africa?

Africa is a huge continent and according to an estimate above one million forex traders are in Africa. It is difficult to tell the exact number of Forex traders in South Africa. It is a trading hub so, definitely, a few hundred thousand forex traders would be in South Africa. And the pandemic time has increased this number as it pushed people to find new ways of earning. The brokers who took the initiative at the early stages definitely have ridden the wave in South Africa. Numerous platforms are available for online forex trading such as  http://www.tradeforexinsa.co.za/ the users can sign up here to take a good start.

Why People prefer forex?

Everyone knows that there are lots of ways of money-making as a second source. Nowadays people prefer forex the most, the reason behind is the ease of the process and huge profits in case of a successful trade. It does not include buying any product, share, or commodity. You just have to choose the most favorable currency pair and trade for it. The difference in prices generates your profit. Social lockdowns restricted people to stay all the time at home, so they can keenly observe the market all the time and can make better decisions. 

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Simple Steps for Forex Trading

Forex trading is a little bit tricky and can be difficult for newbies if they do not have complete information or are misguided. Its risk factor is increases with inexperienced traders. The whole process of trading can be divided into the following steps for a successful trade. 

Forex Trading
Currency quotes include the base and quote currency and their buying and selling prices are mentioned along with. Unsplash

1. Choose a currency pair

The selection of the currency pairs is significant as the entire forex trading revolves around the exchanging value of the currencies. All forex trading platforms enlist the currency pairs available for trading and users to select their favorite one. 

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: दो हजार के चालान पर लोगों का अपना अपना मत- कोई सन्तुष्ट तो कोई असंतुष्ट

2. Fully Analyze the Market

In the second step, a complete and deep analysis of the market regarding your chosen currency pair gives the opportunity to make good fortune. All platforms provide suitable guidance about it, so make the best use of it.

3. Consider the available quotes 

Seriously consider the available quotes. Currency quotes include the base and quote currency and their buying and selling prices are mentioned along with. The difference between selling and buying prices is the broker fee that facilitates the trade. 

4. Select a safe point

One of the most significant steps in forex trading is choosing a safe point. This setting point saves you from complete loss of trade. So, don’t forget to set this point. 

ALSO READ: India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

5. Place your trade 

Following all the above steps, now you are ready to place your order and initiate your trade. This is what you have to do. Now, wait for the results of your trade. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleIs Binary Options Trading Legal in India?
Next articleInstagram Adds New Branded Content Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more
India

Key To ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket

NewsGram Desk - 0
Focus on automobile aftermarket is the key to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a senior official said. According to H.J.S Pasricha, Head CMD and Scientist F, Bureau of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more

Key To ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is Focusing Automobile Aftermarket

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Focus on automobile aftermarket is the key to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a senior official said. According to H.J.S Pasricha, Head CMD and Scientist F, Bureau of...
Read more

Instagram Adds New Branded Content Tags

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram on Saturday announced that it is adding new Branded Content Tags for both Reels and for Live to expand its revenue options for...
Read more

South Africa Bear Huge Build Up of Forex Trading During COVID-19

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
During COVID-19 pandemic time the world has experienced huge losses in the financial sector. Lots of people have lost their jobs and business due...
Read more

Is Binary Options Trading Legal in India?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In recent times, binary options trading is getting popular very quickly. It is a blessing for the people of developing and underdeveloped countries for...
Read more

About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion entrepreneur Ankita Mallika Bansal featured on Netflix's popular show 'Indian Matchmaking' and was the talk of the town for her entrepreneurial spirit and...
Read more

NASA To Launch Satellite For Monitoring Global Sea Level

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The US space agency was all set to launch a satellite to monitor global sea level on Saturday. Called Sentinel-6, the satellite will continue NASA's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada