Sports and Sports Betting in the US

By- Kajal Sundaram

The number of legal sportsbooks, both online and in brick-and-mortar locations, is steadily rising throughout the United States. This is great news for anybody in the United States looking for secure and legal ways to wager on sports.

New York and New Jersey have overtaken Las Vegas as the most popular sports-betting state in the United States, based on total bets placed. Now that the Supreme Court overturned the federal prohibition on sports gambling in May of last year, around 30 states, including Pennsylvania and Illinois, allow at least some sort of legal sports betting.

In contrast to the legalization of the likes of marijuana, the number of states where sports betting is permitted in the United States has increased gradually but rapidly. Legislative sessions in some states end early in the year, while in others they continue throughout the year. New states may be added to the list at any time throughout the year, thanks to "special sessions."



Legal in Contrast to Off-shore Betting

Bettors in the United States have the most choices when it comes to legal sports betting sites. Acceptance and approval are hard to come by, for example, the progress of Massachusetts sports gambling legislation is a very tough nut to crack and those that have made it to the authorized operator list have put in significant effort and money to do so.

Even while illegal offshore sports betting is still a viable option, there is no need to incur the risk. The following are some of the most important things to remember.

