FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Japan shocks Spain, Germany eliminated

Japan, who have set a target of qualifying for the last-eight stage of the tournament, had opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time winners Germany but lost to Costa Rica.

Spain on the other hand started with a 7-0 drubbing of Costa Rica and followed it up with a one-all draw with Germany.

In the other match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Germany defeat Costa Rica 4-2 in a six-goal thriller which was officiated by the first all-female on-field refereeing team at the men's World Cup.

The winning effort fell short and was not enough as they finished with just four points from three matches the same as Spain but La Roja qualified on a better goal difference.

Japan's 2-1 win over Spain meant Japan and Spain were through, Japan finished with six points from two wins and a loss.

This is the second tournament in a row, Germany going out in the group stages. It's one of those nights where it just hasn't been enough.

Germany's failure to advance for the second straight World Cup is a remarkable fall for a national team that won the event in 2014, finished third in 2010 and 2006, and was the runner-up in 2002.

On Thursday, both Group E and Group F had surprising group winners. Group E champion Japan will face Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday. Group F winner Morocco will face Spain on Tuesday.

The World Cup continues Friday when the round of 16 will be set after the finales in Group G and Group H.