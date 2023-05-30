Harbhajan: Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again

Reacting over MS Dhoni's decision to not hang up his gloves after a successful campaign in IPL 2023, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh claimed the Ranchi cricketer will come back stronger next year.



While the IPL final couldn't have asked for a better setting, the fans eagerly waited for CSK captain Dhoni to speak about his IPL future. The legendary skipper announced that he will return next year in IPL, receiving a rapturous cheer from the jovial crowd, which got another reason to rejoice.



Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan said, "This is the biggest news for fans. MS Dhoni will come back next year and he will return with even better fitness. Fans will get to witness their beloved Thala don that yellow jersey again. The expectations are going to be high from CSK next year and this team knows pretty well how to handle that pressure of expectations."



The IPL final in 2023 was the landmark 250th match for Dhoni.