WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, however, defended their decision and said considering the conditions, India were right to go with an extra pacer.



"See, it's always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like that. But I thought looking at the conditions in the morning, I thought having the additional seamer would definitely be beneficial. And it has worked in the past. If you look at the earlier games that we played, the last Test match, we went in with four seamers, which really went well. The seamers have done well out here for us," Mhambrey said during the end-of-the-day press conference at The Oval on Wednesday.



"You can always look at it in hindsight, saying additional spinner would have been different. But looking at the conditions in the morning, I thought an additional seamer would definitely be helpful," said the former India pacer.



He conceded that the decision to leave Ashwin out was a difficult one and was thoroughly discussed between the team management and was also with the bowler himself.



"I think when you discuss with the team, not only on the first day, but you know the conditions for quite some time. We have been practicing for 3-4 days. We are looking at the wicket, how it is. I think that conversation happens with the player. Obviously, we have to be honest about our strategies. The player is very important. But your combination is also important. So, you discuss which combination should be played on the wicket," said Mhambrey.