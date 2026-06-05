“I Was Forced to Sign the Paper Giving 25% Share to Sunanda Pushkar. I Signed it at 2 a.m., and Hours Later I Learned She Was Marrying Shashi Tharoor”: Lalit Modi in Bombshell Tell-All

INDIAN BUSINESSMAN and founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, dropped some bombshell revelations about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in an exclusive interview with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash on June 4, 2026. Modi revealed that he was under pressure from various political leaders after he questioned the ownership structure of the now-dead Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise.

Modi emphasised how he was suspicious of the involvement of Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor's late wife, in the Kochi franchise.

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He revealed that Tharoor was backed by Sonia Gandhi at the time. “I got calls from Ahmed Patel and Pranab Mukherjee in those days,” Modi told Prakash. Back in 2010, a controversy came to light after Modi spilled the tea on the ownership structure of the Kochi Tuskers Kerala IPL team on social media. Following the revelation, concerns were raised about whether the consortium was misused by some people in order to receive unfair shares in the franchise.

The issue triggered a political uproar, which eventually led to Tharoor resigning as Minister of State for External Affairs in 2010. Lalit Modi was suspended by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on several charges, including misconduct and financial irregularities.

What did Lalit Modi say about Sunanda Pushkar?





Modi lifted the lid on the matter, saying he was threatened with ED raids by Tharoor when he enquired about Sunanda Pushkar. He further added that he had no idea who Pushkar was at that point in time. The former IPL administrator explained why he was resistant to signing the Kochi IPL team deal due to Pushkar's involvement. He was dubious about Pushkar receiving a 25% ownership stake despite not investing any money in the Kochi franchise.

He continued that he had gone through the ownership documents, where he found that the names of all the investors were present except for Pushkar's. He asked,