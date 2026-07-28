Commonwealth Games 2026: India Wins Six More Medals on Day 5, Sharmila Dhankar Creates History With A Gold Medal

INDIA HAD A GREAT fifth day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The country added six new medals to its collection, taking the total tally to 10. The biggest moment of the day came from para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who made history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in para athletics.

By the end of Tuesday's events, India had picked up 2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals so far. And there is more good news coming, as Indian boxers have already made sure of at least one more medal after reaching the quarter-finals.

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Sharmila Dhankar's Golden Throw Makes History

The standout performer of the day was Sharmila Dhankar. She competed in the women's para shot put F57 event and threw the shot put a massive 9.81 metres to win the gold medal. This win is extra special because no Indian had ever won a Commonwealth gold in para athletics before her.