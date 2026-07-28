Commonwealth Games 2026: India Wins Six More Medals on Day 5, Sharmila Dhankar Creates History With A Gold Medal

INDIA HAD A GREAT fifth day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The country added six new medals to its collection, taking the total tally to 10. The biggest moment of the day came from para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who made history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in para athletics.
By the end of Tuesday's events, India had picked up 2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals so far. And there is more good news coming, as Indian boxers have already made sure of at least one more medal after reaching the quarter-finals.
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The standout performer of the day was Sharmila Dhankar. She competed in the women's para shot put F57 event and threw the shot put a massive 9.81 metres to win the gold medal. This win is extra special because no Indian had ever won a Commonwealth gold in para athletics before her.
There was more good news in the same event. Indian athlete Shilpa K Shyla had first finished in fourth place, just outside the medals. But things changed later. Nigeria's Euchariya Iyiazi, who had won bronze, was disqualified after officials found one of her throws was a foul. Because of this rule change, Shilpa was upgraded and awarded the bronze medal instead.
The nation thrived by winning two medals in this event, a mere rare occurrence that will surely be celebrated.
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India also performed well in weightlifting and athletics, picking up several silver and bronze medals throughout the day.
In athletics, Sarvesh Anil Kushare won silver in the men's high jump event. He jumped 2.25 metres, becoming the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in this event.
Weightlifting brought India even more success. Valluri Ajaya Babu won silver in the men's 79kg category. He lifted a total of 330kg, combining 149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk. He missed the gold medal by just 1kg, as Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad lifted 331kg to take the top spot.
Earlier in the day, Gyaneshwari Yadav also won silver for India in the women's 53kg weightlifting event. Adding to the day's medal count, Bindyarani Devi won bronze in the women's 58kg weightlifting competition.
India's boxers also gave fans reason to cheer. Three boxers, Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), and Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), all won their bouts and moved into the quarter-finals. Since quarter-finalists are guaranteed a medal, this means India will add at least one more medal to its tally soon.
Day 5 turned out to be one of India's best days at the Commonwealth Games 2026 so far. Sharmila Dhankar's gold medal will be remembered as a historic moment for Indian para athletics, while strong performances in weightlifting and athletics helped the country reach double digits in total medals. With boxers already through to the quarter-finals, India's medal count is expected to grow even further in the coming days. Fans back home will now be hoping for more golden moments as the Games continue.
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