Historic Day for Indian Judokos: Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh Becomes India's First-Ever Judoko Gold Medalists in CWG 2026

In the final, Asmita faced Heidi Quach of Canada. She fought bravely and won the match by a score of 2-1, using a Yuko technique. With this win, Asmita became the first Indian judoka in history, man or woman, to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. This is even more special because of her background. Asmita comes from Belonia in South Tripura and is the daughter of a bicycle mechanic. She faced financial struggles growing up. She first competed in athletics before switching to judo. Her hard work paid off when she joined the Tripura Sports School and later trained at the SAI center in Bhopal. Her journey from a small town to Commonwealth Games gold is truly inspiring.

See Also: Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6: India's Medal Hunger Continues in Glasgow As Harjinder Kaur Bags Silver

Harsh Singh Seized His Golden Moment in Mens

Soon after Asmita's win, Harsh Singh added to India's joy. Harsh competed in the men's -60kg category. Earlier, in his semifinal match, he faced Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto. Harsh stayed in control throughout the match and won comfortably, booking his place in the final.

In the final, Harsh faced Joshua Katz of Australia, who is an Olympian. Despite facing a strong opponent, Harsh fought with confidence and won the match. This victory made him the first Indian male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. His win came just moments after Asmita's historic victory, making it a double celebration for the Indian judo team on the same day.