Rohit Sharma Could Be Back With the Indian ODI Squad: BCCI Rules Out The Rumors Around Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

Key Points:
BCCI dismissed the idea of Rohit Sharma's retirement for now. Secretary Saikia praised his recent performance and told why Sharma is capable to continuing his ODI career.
Rohit Sharma responded with a century to the rumors speculating his retirement.
The selectors would still like to explore the alternatives. Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the top choice.
DEVAJIT SAIKIA, the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that Rohit Sharma can still contribute a lot to the Indian ODI team as he’s been seen in a superb form. Saikai dismissed the idea of Sharma’s retirement for now. The ecretary praised Sharma’s recent game at the review meeting of the Indian cricket board in Mumbai on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
Alongside Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20 captain Shreyas Iyer and BCCI president Mithun Manhas were also present. Saikai commented after the matter regarding Rohit Sharma’s retirement became serious.
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Rohit Sharma is at the age of 39 and has been under lots of rumors regarding his retirement and also questions around his place in India’s ODI team in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The matter was discussed during a review meeting on Thursday, September 3, 2026. BCCI would like to discuss Sharma’s retirement and whether he’s a right fit at the moment. A PTI report came in saying that a member of the committee had told Rohit that the board decided to let him go in the ODI format.
The PTI report said, “It has been widely speculated that Rohit was intimidated by a member of the selection committee (not chairman) that the panel has decided to move on.” After India’s tour of England,
Rohit Sharma was asked whether he would like to retire from his ODI career. People close to Rohit Sharma remained silent regarding this issue. There were rumors that he had already furiously accepted the decision. This was even talked about during the England tour earlier this year and speculated that this tour could be his last. Instead gave a response with his top performance.
Rohit didn’t allow any rumors to decide his future and spoke to BCCI about the matter. He said, “If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. That’s how I look at it.”
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Secretary Saikai mentioned Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s performance where he hit a century and scored 138 despite losing the match. He mentioned why it is the BCCI’s top priority to line-up the best squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He even pointed out India’s recent poor performances against Ireland and England, losing two T20s and one ODI and said that the board doesn’t seem to be taking the future of the Indian cricket team seriously. The board mentioned about the frequent player injuries and what measures they’ve taken to make it stop. It seems like the BCCI is supporting Rohit Sharma instead of sending him off.
The former captain will be heading into his final chapters soon and by the 2027 ODI World Cup he’ll be 40. This won’t stop the Board from ignoring the matter and will keep it under consideration for now. The selectors will choose the best players and also look into the alternatives to ensure the depth of the squad. The selectors eye on Yashasvi Jaiswal as an alternative. Jaiswal still needs to settle in the ODI fixtures after getting a place in the test. Sharma’s record seems to be at top of the ODI order and it is hard to find a perfect replacement.
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