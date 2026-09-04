Rohit Sharma Could Be Back With the Indian ODI Squad: BCCI Rules Out The Rumors Around Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

The PTI report said, “It has been widely speculated that Rohit was intimidated by a member of the selection committee (not chairman) that the panel has decided to move on.” After India’s tour of England,

Rohit Sharma was asked whether he would like to retire from his ODI career. People close to Rohit Sharma remained silent regarding this issue. There were rumors that he had already furiously accepted the decision. This was even talked about during the England tour earlier this year and speculated that this tour could be his last. Instead gave a response with his top performance.

Rohit didn’t allow any rumors to decide his future and spoke to BCCI about the matter. He said, “If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. That’s how I look at it.”

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Saikia with a Point as Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Entry Seems Possible

Secretary Saikai mentioned Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s performance where he hit a century and scored 138 despite losing the match. He mentioned why it is the BCCI’s top priority to line-up the best squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He even pointed out India’s recent poor performances against Ireland and England, losing two T20s and one ODI and said that the board doesn’t seem to be taking the future of the Indian cricket team seriously. The board mentioned about the frequent player injuries and what measures they’ve taken to make it stop. It seems like the BCCI is supporting Rohit Sharma instead of sending him off.