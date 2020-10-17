Saturday, October 17, 2020
Stimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture

The Fusion of Nature and Culture in Lotus Make-up Fashion Week

Nature and Culture
The designs exhibited in Lotus Fashion Week were inspired by Nature and Culture. Pinterest

Veteran designers Varun Bahl and Neeta Lulla launched their collections on Day 3 of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer ’21.

Bahl often uses nature as a theme in his collection and this time around. Bloom – Demi Couture ’20’ is inspired by the power of nature. It features silhouettes like capes, waistcoats, tulip pants, and flared trousers in pure silk organza and satin.

The designer has used techniques like 3D floral embroidery, sequin detailing, bugle beads, ruffles, and pleating. The color palette ranges from black, reds, pinks, bottle green to lighter hues like dusty pink and ivory. Crafted handmade flowers, 3D blossoms, ruffled, and pleated details add drama to the ensembles.

Nature and Culture
Abhishek Gupta has used traditional handloom fabrics with fine applique, pleating, textures, and intricate thread embroidery. Pinterest

Lulla’s collection titled The She Universe’ focuses on simplicity and wearability. It includes glimmering sarees, twinkling gowns, glitzy drapes, and skirts with crop tops. The ensembles are for intimate yet formal affairs at home and for destination events.

Designer Abhishek Gupta also presented his collection ï¿½Benares’, inspired by the culture and the art of the holy city where he grew up. He has used traditional handloom fabrics with fine applique, pleating, textures, and intricate thread embroidery. Sherwanis paired with big turbans, kurtas, Anarkali suits, and lehengas form the mainstay of the collection in the bright hues of red, pink, blue, and black. (IANS)

