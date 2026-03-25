DMK Alliance Set for a Landslide Victory in Tamil Nadu Polls: Agni News Survey Predicts 180 Seats

In contrast, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance is projected to receive about 38.5% vote share and win around 54 seats, indicating another significant electoral setback. The poll suggests that the alliance may struggle particularly in urban strongholds, failing to secure any seats in the Chennai region and managing only marginal gains in parts of central Tamil Nadu.

The survey also sheds light on emerging political players. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is expected to secure close to 9.7% of the vote, while Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi may secure around 4.8%. Despite these vote shares, both leaders are predicted to face defeat in their respective constituencies, with Vijay likely to finish second in Perambur and Seeman expected to lose in Karaikudi.

Leadership perception appears to play a crucial role in the poll findings. Incumbent Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is rated highest in terms of chief ministerial preference and influence, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is seen as lacking comparable public appeal.

Region-wise projections indicate that the DMK alliance maintains a clear edge across the state. It is leading in a majority of constituencies in the southern, central, western, and northern regions, and is particularly dominant in Chennai, where it is projected to win almost all seats. The AIADMK alliance trails across most regions, with comparatively better performance only in select western and northern constituencies.