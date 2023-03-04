Tamil Nadu: Editor of Dainik Bhaskar booked for spreading false news





According to the statement, the Editor of the newspaper will have to explain as to where they got the news from and whether they verified it. Police said that bigger newspapers should behave in a more responsible manner.



The Tiruppur police also booked one Tanveer Ahmad of Tanveer Post under various sections for spreading false news.



In a related development, the Thoothukudi police booked the spokesman of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Prasanth Umrao under six sections of IPC for spreading rumours. Police sources in Tamil Nadu told IANS that the BJP leader was absconding.