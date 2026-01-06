Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures National Turmeric Board Regional Office, Quality Lab and Marketing Support for Erode Turmeric Growers

Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, on Monday said the Centre would move to establish a regional office of the National Turmeric Board (NTB) in Erode, Tamil Nadu, along with an accredited turmeric testing laboratory, to strengthen the turmeric ecosystem in one of the country’s key production hubs.

Responding to a representation submitted by M. Sathyamurthy, secretary of the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, the Minister said the NTB - headquartered in Nizamabad, Telangana - functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He assured that he would take up the proposal with the Ministry to establish the NTB’s regional office at Manjal Maanagaram, popularly known as Turmeric City.

