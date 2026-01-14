BJP Slams DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Over Controversial Remarks on Status of Girls in North India, Demands Apology

A political row has emerged in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP demanding an unconditional apology from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran over his comments on North Indian girls. He has been accused of making “derogatory” and “offensive” remarks about people from Hindi‑speaking regions. He made comparisons between the status of girls and women in several North Indian states and that of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK MP was addressing students at the Quaid‑E‑Millath Government College for Women in Chennai on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, when he made these comments. Maran stated that girls in many northern states are often expected to stay at home and focus on household work, discouraging them from pursuing education and careers. He then spoke about Tamil Nadu, saying that here the state encourages women’s education, empowering them. He said, “In North Indian states, they ask girl children not to go for jobs and to stay inside the house and do housework, but here we want our girls to study.”