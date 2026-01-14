BJP Slams DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Over Controversial Remarks on Status of Girls in North India, Demands Apology

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy by comparing northern girls’ status with Tamil Nadu’s.
BJP demanded an apology, calling his remarks "derogatory" and "offensive."
DMK defended Maran, saying his comments aimed to motivate women students and highlight Tamil Nadu’s empowerment initiatives.
A political row has emerged in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP demanding an unconditional apology from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran over his comments on North Indian girls. He has been accused of making “derogatory” and “offensive” remarks about people from Hindi‑speaking regions. He made comparisons between the status of girls and women in several North Indian states and that of Tamil Nadu.
The DMK MP was addressing students at the Quaid‑E‑Millath Government College for Women in Chennai on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, when he made these comments. Maran stated that girls in many northern states are often expected to stay at home and focus on household work, discouraging them from pursuing education and careers. He then spoke about Tamil Nadu, saying that here the state encourages women’s education, empowering them. He said, “In North Indian states, they ask girl children not to go for jobs and to stay inside the house and do housework, but here we want our girls to study.”
He further called Tamil Nadu “the best state in India” as he praised the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He also cited the ideology of social reformer Periyar, saying that the current administration of the state continues to emphasize social justice and women’s education, which was a part of the Dravidian movement.
The statement drew sharp criticism from the BJP, as party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy asserted that the DMK MP, Maran, lacked “common sense.” He further criticized the MP for what he described as an abusive generalization against the people of northern India. BJP leader Anila Singh also came forward, describing the comments as “unfortunate.” She challenged Maran’s understanding of national culture, asserting that India cannot be divided regionally, giving cultural reference to “Shakti” (female power).
The BJP is now demanding an apology from Maran to the entire country, especially the northern Hindi-speaking states, which he allegedly portrayed as “backward, uneducated and uncivilised.” There were also political figures who criticized the MP’s stereotyping of an entire region based on education and societal practices. Some debates on social media also accused the MP of ignoring the complexity of gender dynamics and educational access across India.
However, the DMK party has stood by Maran, saying his intention was just to motivate women students to take full advantage of government schemes for education, empowerment, and employment. A senior DMK leader, T.K.S. Elangovan further said that even parties like the Congress have worked for women’s education and employment in the areas where they have power. They further emphasized Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to women’s rights, education, and employment, which is ensured through reservations in government jobs.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: