CBI Questions TVK President and Actor Vijay for Hours in Karur Stampede Probe That Killed 41

The questioning covered several aspects, including Vijay’s delay in arriving at the venue, his decision to leave when the situation worsened, and the sequence of events that led to the stampede. Investigators asked him to narrate the events as known to him and whether he was aware of the congestion at the venue and the expected footfall.

The CBI also questioned Vijay on whether an announcement regarding a missing child was made while his speech was underway and whether he was aware of the commotion at the venue at that time. He was further asked if he knew that police had resorted to a lathi-charge to control the crowd.

The stampede took place at Velusamypuram in Karur town, where thousands of TVK supporters and Vijay fans had gathered. Vijay was expected to arrive at 12.45 pm but reached the venue only around 7 pm. The over six-hour delay led to the crowd swelling in size and becoming increasingly restless, with reports of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

When Vijay finally arrived, supporters who were tailing his campaign bus merged with the waiting crowd, triggering chaos. The stampede that followed claimed the lives of 41 people, including children, while several others were injured. After the incident, he expressed grief and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.