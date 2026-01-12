CBI Questions TVK President and Actor Vijay for Hours in Karur Stampede Probe That Killed 41

TVK president and actor Vijay was questioned for over six hours by the CBI in connection with the September 2025 Karur stampede
Investigators examined Vijay’s more than six-hour delay in reaching the venue and his decision to leave as the situation worsened
The court also questioned whether inadequate crowd control and safety measures contributed to the tragedy
After the passage of three months since the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on Monday, January 12, 2026, for questioning in connection with the case. The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a massive political rally addressed by Vijay in Karur district, marking one of the deadliest crowd disasters in Tamil Nadu’s recent political history. More than 60 people were injured in the incident.
Vijay arrived in Delhi by a chartered flight at around 10.30 am, ignoring press questions, and reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters shortly thereafter. He appeared to comply with the summons issued to him earlier this month. After completing the required formalities, he was questioned by CBI officers probing the case.
The questioning covered several aspects, including Vijay’s delay in arriving at the venue, his decision to leave when the situation worsened, and the sequence of events that led to the stampede. Investigators asked him to narrate the events as known to him and whether he was aware of the congestion at the venue and the expected footfall.
The CBI also questioned Vijay on whether an announcement regarding a missing child was made while his speech was underway and whether he was aware of the commotion at the venue at that time. He was further asked if he knew that police had resorted to a lathi-charge to control the crowd.
The stampede took place at Velusamypuram in Karur town, where thousands of TVK supporters and Vijay fans had gathered. Vijay was expected to arrive at 12.45 pm but reached the venue only around 7 pm. The over six-hour delay led to the crowd swelling in size and becoming increasingly restless, with reports of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
When Vijay finally arrived, supporters who were tailing his campaign bus merged with the waiting crowd, triggering chaos. The stampede that followed claimed the lives of 41 people, including children, while several others were injured. After the incident, he expressed grief and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The CBI questioning lasted for more than six hours. Vijay reportedly told investigators that he left the venue because he felt his continued presence could create further chaos and ruckus. According to sources, the same stand has been taken by TVK functionaries who were questioned earlier.
The investigation into the stampede was transferred to the CBI in October 2025 following a Supreme Court order. The Court also constituted a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the investigation. As part of the probe, DGP Armed Police Davidson Devasirvatham has also been summoned. The CBI has already questioned several TVK office bearers in connection with the case.
Security was heightened in anticipation of a large number of Vijay supporters gathering. Police personnel were deployed around the CBI headquarters, and arrangements for Vijay’s lunch were also made inside the premises. Despite the security arrangements, a small group of fans managed to gather near the premises.
