Tamil Nadu Election 2026: The Inside Elections Survey Poll Suggests a Victory for DMK with 159–165 Seats

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With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 fast approaching, the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has intensified, with just weeks left before polling. The main contest remains between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has added a new dimension, turning the contest into a potential multi-cornered battle. Polling is scheduled for April 23, 2026, with counting set for May 4, 2026.
As campaigning gathers pace, opinion polls have begun to shape early narratives around the election. A pre-poll survey by Inside Elections, conducted in March 2026 with a sample size of 1,63,800 respondents, suggests that the DMK-led alliance could retain power for a second consecutive term.
According to the survey, the DMK alliance is projected to secure around 44% of the vote share, translating into 159–165 seats. The NDA alliance is estimated to receive 33% of the vote and 64–70 seats, while the newly formed TVK is expected to garner 18% of votes, converting into 4–6 seats.
The survey also explored voter preferences for the Chief Minister’s post. M. K. Stalin emerged as the most preferred choice, with 44% of respondents backing him. Edappadi K. Palaniswami received 28% support, while Vijay garnered 24%, reflecting his growing political presence despite being a newcomer.
On the performance of the current government, public opinion appeared mixed but largely positive. Around 30% of respondents rated the government’s performance as “very good,” while 20% termed it “good.” About 25% described it as “average,” whereas 15% and 10% rated it “bad” and “very bad,” respectively.
When asked whether the incumbent government should continue, a majority of respondents supported continuity. Nearly 55% favoured the DMK government remaining in power, while 25% expressed a desire for change.
A look at past election results highlights the competitive nature of Tamil Nadu politics. In 2021, the DMK secured a clear majority with 133 seats, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. In 2016, the AIADMK formed the government with 136 seats, while the DMK secured 89. Earlier, in 2011, the AIADMK won 150 seats, whereas in 2006, the DMK formed the government with 96 seats.
These alternating victories underline the state’s dynamic political landscape. While current opinion polls indicate an advantage for the DMK, the final outcome will depend on voter sentiment on polling day. The true picture will only emerge on May 4, 2026, when the results are officially announced.
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