Tamil Nadu Election 2026: The Inside Elections Survey Poll Suggests a Victory for DMK with 159–165 Seats

According to the survey, the DMK alliance is projected to secure around 44% of the vote share, translating into 159–165 seats. The NDA alliance is estimated to receive 33% of the vote and 64–70 seats, while the newly formed TVK is expected to garner 18% of votes, converting into 4–6 seats.

The survey also explored voter preferences for the Chief Minister’s post. M. K. Stalin emerged as the most preferred choice, with 44% of respondents backing him. Edappadi K. Palaniswami received 28% support, while Vijay garnered 24%, reflecting his growing political presence despite being a newcomer.

On the performance of the current government, public opinion appeared mixed but largely positive. Around 30% of respondents rated the government’s performance as “very good,” while 20% termed it “good.” About 25% described it as “average,” whereas 15% and 10% rated it “bad” and “very bad,” respectively.