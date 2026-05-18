Uttarakhand Police Files First Criminal Case Under UCC Over Allegations of Nikah Halala and Triple Talaq

Uttarakhand Police has filed the first criminal case under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), invoking provisions related to alleged ‘nikah halala’ and triple talaq in a matrimonial dispute in Haridwar district. The FIR was originally registered on 4 April 2026, and a final report was filed on 14 May 2026.

The case was registered at Buggawala police station following a complaint filed by a woman identified as Shaheen. Police have now filed a chargesheet against multiple accused, including her husband Mohammad Danish and members of his family.

Shaheen alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment, assault and dowry-related abuse after her marriage. She further alleged that her husband dissolved the marriage through triple talaq and later pressured her to undergo ‘nikah halala’ as a condition for returning to the matrimonial home.

Nikah halala is a controversial practice in some interpretations of Muslim personal law under which a divorced woman must marry another man, consummate that marriage and subsequently divorce or be widowed before remarrying her former husband.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, prohibits such practices. Section 30(2) of the UCC states that a person has the right to remarry a divorced spouse without any condition requiring marriage to a third person before remarriage.

Police initially registered the FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, and Sections 115(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to causing hurt and cruelty by husband or relatives.