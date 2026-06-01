Will K Annamalai Leave BJP? Delhi Meeting Fuels Speculation Over Former TN Chief's Next Move

Tamil Nadu's political situation is in for a major overhaul as former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has decided to tender his resignation from the party, as per a report by The Indian Express. The political leader, who is one of the most prominent faces of the BJP in south, is expected to formally convey his decision to BJP President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, 2nd June 2026.

Annamalai is scheduled to reach the national capital by this evening, and will be conducting a meeting with Nabin to formalize his decision. Sources close to the BJP, as quoted by The Indian Express, say that Annamalai has his mind set on branching off from the party and remark that the Delhi meeting, in addition to being a political conversation, is also a gesture of gratitude towards a party with which he [K. Annamalai] spent the last six years of his public life.

“He wants to thank the leadership for the opportunities, experiences and political journey the BJP gave him after he resigned from the IPS,” a source said.

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If the discussions were to be formalized by Tuesday, it would signal one of the most significant political departures in the state after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power in Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s newly-formed party TVK bulldozed its way into Tamil Nadu’s political sphere after a record electoral victory this year.

In both the capitals — Chennai and Delhi — political conversations have been abuzz with speculations about Annamalai’s future. Debates have been organized discussing if he would branch off from the BJP and start a new political party, and netizens have taken to producing new theories. Despite the escalating rumours, Annamalai has refrained from issuing any statements or comments about the topic.

Sources inside the BJP say that Annamalai has put forth two options before the party — allot him a position within the party where he could lead the BJP in Tamil Nadu with autonomy and authority for at least seven years, or allow him to pursue a different political path.

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K. Annamalai was once seen as the BJP’s biggest hope in Tamil Nadu. He brought energy, strong organisational skills, and a style of politics that focused more on Tamil pride, good governance, and development rather than hardline Hindutva. Many felt his approach was closer to Dravidian politics.

However, actor Vijay’s massive success with his party TVK has changed everything. Vijay has captured much of the anti-establishment support that Annamalai had hoped to attract. This has left Annamalai at a crossroads — many in his circle believe he has outgrown the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

While supporters want him to launch his own party, it won’t be easy. Starting a new party needs huge money and faces tough competition in an already crowded political field. The big question now is whether Annamalai can find a bigger political platform to match his ambition and popularity.