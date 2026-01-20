BJP Elects Nitin Nabin as National President, Making Him the Youngest Party Chief at 45

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, elected Nitin Nabin as its new National President during the organisational election event, Sangathan Parv, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. At 45, Nabin has become the youngest leader to hold the post, marking a significant generational shift in the BJP’s top organisational leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his election, joking that Nabin would now be his “boss” in party matters while he would remain a “worker” of the BJP. Former BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP’s National Returning Officer for Sangathan Parv, K. Laxman, were present on the stage. K. Laxman formally announced Nabin’s election and handed him the election certificate.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, the BJP had declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party’s 12th national president.