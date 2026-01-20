BJP Elects Nitin Nabin as National President, Making Him the Youngest Party Chief at 45

The BJP elected 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as its National President during the Sangathan Parv organisational event in New Delhi
Nabin was elected unopposed after being declared the sole candidate, with strong backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders
Prime Minister Modi and senior BJP leaders described the election as a democratic organisational process
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, elected Nitin Nabin as its new National President during the organisational election event, Sangathan Parv, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. At 45, Nabin has become the youngest leader to hold the post, marking a significant generational shift in the BJP’s top organisational leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his election, joking that Nabin would now be his “boss” in party matters while he would remain a “worker” of the BJP. Former BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP’s National Returning Officer for Sangathan Parv, K. Laxman, were present on the stage. K. Laxman formally announced Nabin’s election and handed him the election certificate.
On Monday, January 19, 2026, the BJP had declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party’s 12th national president.
Nabin, who was appointed National Working President on December 14, 2025, received strong backing from the party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Modi, HM Amit Shah, and outgoing president J.P. Nadda. As the sole candidate, he was formally elected by the electoral college comprising members of the BJP’s national council and state councils. The election process followed BJP rules, which require a candidate to be proposed by at least 20 electoral college members from a state and to have a minimum of 15 years of party membership.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said the organisational election process had been conducted democratically from the smallest units of the party up to the post of national president, in line with the BJP’s constitution. He said the process reflected the party’s democratic faith, organisational discipline, and worker-centric approach, and congratulated party workers across the country for making it successful.
Former president J.P. Nadda congratulated Nabin, calling the occasion historic. He described Nabin as young, energetic, and ideologically mature, noting that he had served as an MLA five times at a young age. Nadda thanked PM Modi for providing vision and constant guidance to the party, even while handling the responsibilities of governance.
Nitin Nabin was born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a four-time MLA from Patna West and a senior BJP leader in Bihar. He belongs to the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha community.
He completed his schooling at St Michael’s High School in Patna, passing Class 10 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1996, and later completed his intermediate education at CSKM Public School in New Delhi in 1998.
Nabin entered electoral politics in 2006, winning a by-election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Patna West following his father’s death. After boundaries of the constituency changed, he shifted to the Bankipur constituency and has represented it continuously since 2010.
He served as Bihar state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, later became its national general secretary, and was given organisational responsibilities in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. He played a key role in the BJP’s campaign during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. In December 2025, he was appointed National Working President, positioning him for the top organisational role.
