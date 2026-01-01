Cameroonians Shift Toward Clean Cooking Solutions With Eco-Charcoal

Eco-charcoal, a product made using methods and materials that minimize environmental harm, is gradually replacing traditional charcoal in some households in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.

Access to clean cooking still remains a narrowly addressed issue in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to a 2025 report published by The Earth & I on “Universal Access to Clean Cooking in Africa,” just two sub-Saharan countries (South Africa with 90 percent and Gabon with 91 percent) had relatively high access to clean cooking. Statistics from July 2025 prove that burning wood for charcoal contributes to about 815,000 premature deaths annually, posing a significant health and environmental crisis. In January 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 2.1 billion people worldwide, especially in low and middle-income countries, still lack access to clean cooking.

In the last two decades (2001–2025), Cameroon has lost more than 2 million hectares of tree cover, with the wood primarily being used in the cooking sector for household and business use. The ongoing destruction of trees for fuel production poses a significant environmental threat as carbon dioxide levels rise in the atmosphere, with fewer trees to absorb it.

Cameroon has recently strengthened its national framework to curb deforestation through a new 2024 Forestry Law, which prioritizes forest conservation, sustainable resource management, and stronger protection of community rights. The law seeks to tighten controls on logging, improve forest monitoring systems, and ensure that local and Indigenous communities benefit from forest resources through legally recognized user rights and participation in decision-making.