Three workers die at Tata’s manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu; a key site for Apple’s iPhone assemblage in India

THREE CONTRACT WORKERS died on Monday (November 9, 2026) evening while carrying out maintenance work at a wastewater treatment facility inside Tata Electronics’ factory near Hosur in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, raising serious concerns over industrial workers’ safety at a manufacturing plant for Apple’s iPhones.

The workers had allegedly inhaled toxic gas while inspecting a nano-filtration tank at the effluent treatment plant (ETP). Subsequently, they were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Hosur, where the doctors declared them dead.

The incident took place at the Tata electronics facility in Vanniyapuram near Uddanapallu, which is known for manufacturing components of Apple’s iPhones.



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As of now, the district administration has initiated an investigation into the deaths, while the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have begun examining the safety infrastructure at the manufacturing facility.

How did the mishap unfold at the manufacturing plant?

The Krishnagiri district collector C Dinesh Kumar informed that the three deceased workers were part of a four-member team responsible for maintaining and cleaning at the effluent treatment plant, reported The Indian Express.

The workers were employed through a subcontractor engaged by Nalco Water, which operated the treatment facility. The three deceased workers were B Akmal, M Sarathikumar and P Kaveri. Of them, it was B Akmal who collapsed while trying to look inside the filtration tank. Seeing his co-worker collapse, Sarathikumar went up to check on him, and collapsed too. The two were followed by the third worker, Kaveri.

Finally, it was the fourth worker who called for help, as the rescuers pulled out the three workers, and rushed them to a private hospital in Hosur, The New Indian Express reported.