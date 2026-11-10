Three workers die at Tata’s manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu; a key site for Apple’s iPhone assemblage in India

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THREE CONTRACT WORKERS died on Monday (November 9, 2026) evening while carrying out maintenance work at a wastewater treatment facility inside Tata Electronics’ factory near Hosur in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, raising serious concerns over industrial workers’ safety at a manufacturing plant for Apple’s iPhones.
The workers had allegedly inhaled toxic gas while inspecting a nano-filtration tank at the effluent treatment plant (ETP). Subsequently, they were rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Hosur, where the doctors declared them dead.
The incident took place at the Tata electronics facility in Vanniyapuram near Uddanapallu, which is known for manufacturing components of Apple’s iPhones.
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As of now, the district administration has initiated an investigation into the deaths, while the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have begun examining the safety infrastructure at the manufacturing facility.
The Krishnagiri district collector C Dinesh Kumar informed that the three deceased workers were part of a four-member team responsible for maintaining and cleaning at the effluent treatment plant, reported The Indian Express.
The workers were employed through a subcontractor engaged by Nalco Water, which operated the treatment facility. The three deceased workers were B Akmal, M Sarathikumar and P Kaveri. Of them, it was B Akmal who collapsed while trying to look inside the filtration tank. Seeing his co-worker collapse, Sarathikumar went up to check on him, and collapsed too. The two were followed by the third worker, Kaveri.
Finally, it was the fourth worker who called for help, as the rescuers pulled out the three workers, and rushed them to a private hospital in Hosur, The New Indian Express reported.
The doctors at the private hospital declared them dead, after which the bodies were transferred to a Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem examinations.
According to the initial statements by the police to the media, inhaling toxic gases might be the preliminary cause of death. However, the ultimate verdict could only be given after the post-mortem examinations are done.
As of now, the district administration has opened an inquiry into the entire matter, as questions are being raised over the safety infrastructure at manufacturing plants. Furthermore, the incident places a serious question upon the existing Industrial hazards and safety code, which form a primary aspect of the labour codes in India.
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Subsequently, both Apple and Tata have also ordered an investigation into the matter. This issue has taken on a certain humanitarian and economic significance, as the Hosur facility plays a significant role in Apple’s manufacturing ventures beyond China. The Tata Electronics plant produces components, such as the metal casings, and the back panels used in Apple’s iPhones.
This tragic incident is not the first time the Hosur site has come to gather media attention. Earlier, in September 2024, there was a fire in the chemical storage area, which halted component production at the manufacturing plant.
[Rh/AR]
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