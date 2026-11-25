CHIEF MINISTER C. JOSEPH VIJAY-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has embroiled itself in the latest controversy surrounding the Thiruparankundram Deepam row. According to the latest reports, the TVK government is accused of defying an interim order issued by the Supreme Court in connection with the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam, which was scheduled to take place at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on November 24, 2026.

The Deepathoon stone is reportedly a disputed pillar, where the top court had issued an order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam as a one-time measure on November 20, 2026. Karthigai Deepam is a traditional Tamil Hindu festival that involves lighting deepam (lamps) in homes and temples. For years, there has been a dispute over where the ceremonial lamp, or Maha Deepam, should be lit, with the said Deepathoon at the centre of the controversy. As per reports, the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp post, is located in close proximity to the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah.

See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King

According to some reports, its close proximity to the dargah is the alleged reason behind the TVK government's decision, with some arguing that the move is necessary to maintain communal harmony.

Despite the Supreme Court’s interim order, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillayar Temple, located atop Thiruparankundram Hill, instead of at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar. The lamp-lighting ritual had been part of a 150-year-old practice at the Deepa Mandapam until the dispute resurfaced in 2025.

The matter received attention in December 2025, when a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp on the stone pillar in addition to the customary location. According to NDTV, the court further held that the hill belonged to the temple, except for the areas occupied by the dargah.

The ruling was later upheld by a Division Bench in January 2026. At the time, the then Tamil Nadu government, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), also did not implement the court's order, citing law and order concerns. Several critics have slammed the current TVK government's decision to challenge the Supreme Court's interim order, as the lamp was lit at the earlier location instead of at the Deepathoon, which is 50 metres away from the dargah.

What Is the Karthigai Deepam Row?

The Karthigai Deepam row basically revolves around the location where the lamp is lit at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was conducted at the Uchipillayar Temple for decades until Hindu groups sought permission to conduct the ceremony higher up the hill at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located metres away from the dargah. The controversy further escalated following debates over the nature of the pillar and the ownership status of the hilltop. There are several arguments surrounding the Deepathoon, which Hindu groups have claimed is an ancient structure associated with the Karthigai Deepam ritual. Others have contested these claims, arguing that the stone pillar is a survey stone. The dargah committee has also disputed the ownership of the hilltop.

Over the years, the dispute over the Deepathoon has involved multiple groups and courts. On November 20, 2026, the Supreme Court permitted the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon for the Tamil Hindu festival as a temporary arrangement. The general public was not permitted to attend the ceremony at the disputed location, and only selected individuals were allowed to visit the site to light the lamp.

See Also: Inside the Koovagam Festival: A Sacred Celebration of the Transgender Community

TVK Government Apologizes Over Tamil Nadu Deepathoon Dispute