Hyderabad cop dies while working out at the gym, video goes viral

A young police constable in Hyderabad died of suspected cardiac arrest while working out at a gym.

Yamjala Dharam Vishal, 24, breathed his last after collapsing at a gym in Marredpally on Thursday evening.

The CCTV footage of the gym went viral on social media on Friday. The young man is seen doing pushups. He then moved aside and started stretching. A few seconds later, he is seen holding on to some gym equipment for support and then collapsing on the ground.

