'Spent Two Years Running Around Courts': Padma Shri Awardee Darshanam Mogilaiah Says Government-Allotted Plot is Stuck in Court Dispute

Padma Shri awardee and Kinnera maestro Darshanam Mogilaiah has alleged that the 600-square-yard plot allotted to him by the Telangana government remains inaccessible due to an ongoing court dispute.
The veteran folk artist says he has spent nearly ₹9 lakh on legal fees and has been visiting government offices for two years without securing the house patta that would establish his ownership.
Mogilaiah, who revived the nearly extinct Kinnera tradition and received the Padma Shri in 2022, has warned that he will approach Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy if the issue remains unresolved.
DARSHANAM MOGILIAIAH, a Padma Shri awardee and renowned Kinnera artist, has alleged that a residential plot allotted to him by the Telangana government is caught in a court dispute. The veteran folk artist said the 600-square-yard plot, given to him in recognition of his efforts to preserve the state's art and culture, remains inaccessible due to ongoing court dispute.
The veteran artist approached Rangareddy District Collector C. Narayana Reddy during the Prajavani grievance programme and sought immediate intervention to resolve the issue. Mogilaiah said the land, located in Kuntloor village in Abdullapurmet mandal, was allotted to him by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.
In September 2024, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over the allotment documents to the artist. However, the matter remains unresolved. Mogilaiah said he has still not received the house patta that would legally establish his ownership of the property. According to him, the land is currently embroiled in litigation, preventing him from taking possession.
"I was given land as recognition, but I have spent the last two years running around government offices and courts instead of enjoying the benefit," Mogilaiah told officials, according to India Today.
The report further stated that the Padma Shri recipient has borrowed nearly ₹9 lakh to cover legal expenses and lawyer fees while pursuing the matter. He said he hopes to secure the property soon and eventually distribute it among his four sons.
Speaking to reporters, Mogilaiah said he has made repeated visits to several government offices and approached multiple officials, but no solution has emerged. He expressed disappointment that despite changes in the district administration over the past two years, his grievance remains unresolved.
Recently, Mogilaiah met BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, who reportedly assured him that he would take up the matter with the authorities. The folk artist has now warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, he will personally approach Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking justice.
Darshanam Mogilaiah is an Indian folk artist from Telangana, born in 1951. Popularly known as Kinnera Mogulaiah, he is celebrated for mastering the Kinnera, an ancient stringed instrument indigenous to the Deccan Plateau. His life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to preserving a fading musical tradition.
In recognition of his efforts to revive and sustain the Kinnera tradition, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. He is regarded as the last surviving master capable of creating and playing the rare 12-step Kinnera.
Mogilaiah never received formal education. Instead, he learned the art through oral traditions passed down within his family. He immersed himself in the musical heritage of the Kinnera from a young age and began accompanying his father during performances.
His journey was filled with hardships. Belonging to the Madiga community, he faced social discrimination and economic struggles. Without a steady source of income, he worked as a daily wage labourer for more than a decade. Despite these challenges, his passion for preserving the Kinnera never diminished.
Apart from the Padma Shri, Mogilaiah received the Ugadi Puraskaram in 2015, Telangana's highest state honour. His life and the significance of the Kinnera have also been included in Telangana's Class VIII social studies textbook.
Before his efforts, the Kinnera was on the verge of extinction and survived mainly in the memories of elderly musicians. Through decades of dedication, Mogilaiah transformed the instrument into a symbol of Telangana's folk heritage. He preserved an endangered musical tradition and collaborated with contemporary artists to ensure that the Kinnera continues to resonate with younger generations.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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