'Spent Two Years Running Around Courts': Padma Shri Awardee Darshanam Mogilaiah Says Government-Allotted Plot is Stuck in Court Dispute

"I was given land as recognition, but I have spent the last two years running around government offices and courts instead of enjoying the benefit," Mogilaiah told officials, according to India Today.

The report further stated that the Padma Shri recipient has borrowed nearly ₹9 lakh to cover legal expenses and lawyer fees while pursuing the matter. He said he hopes to secure the property soon and eventually distribute it among his four sons.

Speaking to reporters, Mogilaiah said he has made repeated visits to several government offices and approached multiple officials, but no solution has emerged. He expressed disappointment that despite changes in the district administration over the past two years, his grievance remains unresolved.

Recently, Mogilaiah met BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, who reportedly assured him that he would take up the matter with the authorities. The folk artist has now warned that if the issue is not resolved soon, he will personally approach Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking justice.

Who is Darshanam Mogilaiah?

Darshanam Mogilaiah is an Indian folk artist from Telangana, born in 1951. Popularly known as Kinnera Mogulaiah, he is celebrated for mastering the Kinnera, an ancient stringed instrument indigenous to the Deccan Plateau. His life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to preserving a fading musical tradition.