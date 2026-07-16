Class 2 Students Asked to Memorise 'Kalma' as Homework: Hyderabad Success, The School Suspends Teacher Amid Public Outrage

Police also appealed to the public not to spread rumours or give the incident a communal colour. Officials said the situation remained peaceful and under control. Since the parents did not lodge any formal complaint against the school management, no FIR has been registered so far. Police added that if any fresh complaint is received, they will seek legal opinion and proceed accordingly.

BJP Protest and Public Reaction Over the ‘Kalma’ Homework Row

The incident sparked protests by BJP leaders, who gathered outside the school demanding legal action against those responsible. Protesters argued that merely terminating the teacher was not enough and called for further legal action.

During the demonstration, police detained several BJP workers and took them into preventive custody to maintain law and order.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also commented on the issue through a post on X, claiming that the teacher had been removed after he highlighted the matter publicly. He wrote that the school had taken action after he exposed what he described as forcing a Hindu child to recite Islamic prayers.

Later, the parents of the Hindu student informed the school that they accepted the action taken against the teacher, as well as her apology. They also expressed hope that the school would ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

The matter has since drawn widespread attention, with Hyderabad Police continuing to monitor the situation while urging the public not to spread misinformation or communal hatred over the incident.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)