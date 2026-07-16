Class 2 Students Asked to Memorise 'Kalma' as Homework: Hyderabad Success, The School Suspends Teacher Amid Public Outrage

Success, The School in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad dismissed Class 2 teacher Shaik Aisha Parveen after allegations that she assigned "Read 1,2 Kalma" as homework.
The controversy began after the parents of the only Hindu student in the 25-member class objected to the assignment.
BJP workers protested outside the school demanding legal action, leading to preventive detentions by police.
A RECENT INCIDENT at a private school in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad has led to widespread complaints and protests. The controversy revolves around a Class 2 teacher who allegedly assigned Islamic religious homework to students. The incident prompted complaints from the parents of a Hindu student and triggered protests by BJP leaders demanding action. The teacher was later terminated by the school management on July 16, 2026.
The incident took place at Success, The School in Hyderabad's Sayeedabad area, and the teacher in question is Shaik Aisha Parveen. She was accused of asking students to read the Kalma as part of their homework. A page from a student's homework diary has gone viral on social media, showing an entry dated July 11, 2026, which allegedly read, "Read 1,2 Kalma." The entries reportedly carried the teacher's signature.
The issue came to light after the parents of the only Hindu student in the Class 2 section objected to the assignment. The parents alleged that their child had been instructed to memorise and recite Islamic prayers despite belonging to another religion. They approached the school management, questioned the authorities over the assignment, and demanded strict action against those responsible. They also claimed that this was not the first time their child had been given such religious homework.
Following the complaint, the management of Success, The School terminated teacher Shaik Aisha Parveen from service. The termination letter has also gone viral on social media. In the letter, the school stated, "Your services as the Mother Teacher at Success, The School, Sayeedabad Branch, are terminated with effect from 16-07-2026." It further added, "You are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in future in the Success Group of Education Institutions."
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Charminar Zone, Khare Kiran Prabhakar, while addressing the media, said, "In this school, one lady teacher wrote that everyone has to read Kalma as the homework. Out of 25 students, 24 were Muslim students and only one was a Hindu student. It was a complete violation of the education policy as well as the school policy."
DCP Prabhakar further said, "Parents are satisfied that action has been taken in this case. Police are monitoring the situation. No one should spread any kind of Hindu-Muslim hatred or communalism. Please do not entertain any kind of rumours." He added that the parents and the school management were on the same page and that no complaint had been registered because the parents were satisfied with the action taken by the school.
Police also appealed to the public not to spread rumours or give the incident a communal colour. Officials said the situation remained peaceful and under control. Since the parents did not lodge any formal complaint against the school management, no FIR has been registered so far. Police added that if any fresh complaint is received, they will seek legal opinion and proceed accordingly.
The incident sparked protests by BJP leaders, who gathered outside the school demanding legal action against those responsible. Protesters argued that merely terminating the teacher was not enough and called for further legal action.
During the demonstration, police detained several BJP workers and took them into preventive custody to maintain law and order.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also commented on the issue through a post on X, claiming that the teacher had been removed after he highlighted the matter publicly. He wrote that the school had taken action after he exposed what he described as forcing a Hindu child to recite Islamic prayers.
Later, the parents of the Hindu student informed the school that they accepted the action taken against the teacher, as well as her apology. They also expressed hope that the school would ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.
The matter has since drawn widespread attention, with Hyderabad Police continuing to monitor the situation while urging the public not to spread misinformation or communal hatred over the incident.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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