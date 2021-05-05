Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

In the midst of a pandemic, hateful and violent politics have brought our country to a standstill, dividing us along ideological, religious, and political lines

0
West Bengal
As humans, let us strive to build a country where life is valued above religion, politics, caste, or gender. Wikimedia commons

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence in West Bengal within 24 hours of remaining in the headlines. Against the BJP’s 77 seats, the TMC secured 213 seats. Both parties blamed the other for the unrest, which allegedly resulted in the horrific killing of several people, as well as the looting and burning of political workers’ homes and shops.

At least 12 people have been killed, including one in Kolkata, the state capital as per the police. Videos of women being manhandled surfaced on the internet soon after the results were declared. The police, however, refuted the allegations of women in Nano or, Birbhum being raped and molested. The events were mostly blamed on the Trinamool Congress, according to most sources. The TMC, on the other hand, has said that BJP members have attacked and killed its workers in some cases.

In the wake of post-poll unrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and Kolkata CP on Tuesday. The situation remains tense as BJP national president JP Nadda visits the state for a two-day visit and meets with alleged violence victims. While the TMC supremo takes her third consecutive oath as West Bengal chief minister, the BJP has declared a nationwide protest against widespread violence.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Following the riots, Congress West Bengal in-charge, Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday that Trinamool Congress workers assaulted his party’s cadres, including women and children.

In a separate tweet, the Bengal governor claimed that PM Modi spoke with him and shared his deep concern about the state’s law and order situation.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, on the other hand, shared some fact-checked reports, denied all TMC allegations of abuse, and asked the BJP to stop spreading false information.

In the matter, the National Human Rights Commission also formed an internal fact-finding team to look into the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal on Monday. The NHRC said it was a “fit case of an alleged violation of innocent citizens’ right to life” and asked its DIG (Investigation) to form a team of officers to conduct an on-the-spot investigation. The team was instructed to send its report as soon as possible, ideally within two weeks.

ALSO READ: Scroll Paintings of West Bengal is integral component of India’s versatile Culture, have enough admirers to ensure survival

Alongside, Twitter has been flooding with hashtags demanding Presidential rule in West Bengal. Few other hashtags like #BengalViolance and #BengalBurning surfaced on the internet as well.

In the midst of a pandemic, hateful and violent politics have brought our country to a standstill, dividing us along ideological, religious, and political lines. Some cheered because the BJP lost, while others cheered because the TMC lost the Nandigram seat. Our joy was fuelled by our disdain for a political party. So who was the loser?

We, the people of India, are on the losing end. Some are attempting to portray this vendetta politics as a communal problem by claiming that Hindus are dying. Who, do we believe, stands to gain from the loss of lives, property, and dignity? It’s not the country, for sure. Those who promote hatred and terror, whether it’s our Supreme Leader or a didi, are all the same in the eyes of the public. As humans, let us strive to build a country where life is valued above religion, politics, caste, or gender.

Previous articleThird Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor
Next articleReliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more

Ayurveda & How To Eat For Your Dosha

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The concept of the 'Panchamahabhootas' is the basic building block to understanding Ayurveda, one of the oldest forms of holistic treatments. Ayurveda believes that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada