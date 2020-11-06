Saturday, November 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Tips For Winter Skincare of Face: Bare Anatomy
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Tips For Winter Skincare of Face: Bare Anatomy

Bare Anatomy marks its entry into the skincare market by celebrating inclusivity

0
Skincare
Bare Anatomy ticks all the boxes being Vegan: PETA certified, derma-tested and free of harmful chemicals. Pixabay

With the pandemic turning the spotlight on health and the environment, even our beauty routine is being impacted. More and more people are turning to personalized products for unique skin types and problems.

Taking personalization in beauty a notch up is India’s first-ever 100 percent personalized skincare range, Bare Anatomy. The brand marks its entry into the skincare market by celebrating inclusivity. The data-driven beauty tech beauty brand has a range of products formulated in their own state-of-the-art R&D lab, by a team of skin experts and scientists. Expanding to premium skincare with fresh and clean beauty formulations customized to unique skin types, goals, and concerns, their 3-step regime consists of multi-tasking products to offer complete care.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Bare Anatomy ticks all the boxes being Vegan: PETA certified, derma-tested, and free of harmful chemicals. It brings its expertise of rigorous research and advanced technology to every custom made order. The new range is available in kits consisting of a Deep Pore Cleansing Facewash, Intense Hydrating Moisturiser, and overnight Restorative Night Cream, to suit varied Indian skin types, ranging from oily, normal to dry. Owing to its clean botanical ingredients which are customized to each skin type such as Salicylic acid, Hyaluronic acid, Resorcinol, Peptides, fruit enzymes, and Lactic acid, it emerges as a credible solution to skin problems.

Skincare
Vitamin C plays a huge role in reversing the dehydrating and dulling effect winter season has on skin and hair health. Unsplash

The experts share 5 expert tips for winter skincare

Moisturize well, preferably twice a day and on damp skin

Ample hydration in the form of a moisturizer suited for your specific skin type is necessary to reinstate the lost moisture in winters.

Use sunscreen when you step out!

Sunscreen is as important in winter as it is in summer. The ozone layer is the thinnest in winters, allowing those harsh UV rays to often harm the skin.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: आधार कार्ड से लग सकता है काले धन पर लगाम 

Use a gentle, sulfate-free face wash that doesn’t dry the skin

Sulfates are among the worst toxins to be found in products that deep cleanse since these agents dehydrate the skin as well. Make sure you pick a cleanser that is mild, doesn’t dry out the skin yet cleanses deeply.

Keep yourself hydrated with fluids

Your body’s water requirements are the same throughout the year so keep yourself hydrated as much in winters with water and juices for great skin.

ALSO READ: Cases of Musculoskeletal Disorders Increase Globally

Load up on Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a huge role in reversing the dehydrating and dulling effect winter season has on skin and hair health. (IANS)

Previous articleControlling Diabetes in This Festive Season
Next articleTreatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indians Consume 11 Hours A Week Streaming Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior and Indians are now streaming videos for 10 hours and 54 minutes weekly on average --...
Read more
Environment

Climate Change Will Increase Cancer Rates

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that climate change will extract an acute toll worldwide, with rising temperatures, wildfires, and poor air quality, accompanied by higher rates...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Treatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that a commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt the growth of a type of cancer known as childhood...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indians Consume 11 Hours A Week Streaming Videos

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior and Indians are now streaming videos for 10 hours and 54 minutes weekly on average --...
Read more

Climate Change Will Increase Cancer Rates

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that climate change will extract an acute toll worldwide, with rising temperatures, wildfires, and poor air quality, accompanied by higher rates...
Read more

Treatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that a commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt the growth of a type of cancer known as childhood...
Read more

Tips For Winter Skincare of Face: Bare Anatomy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With the pandemic turning the spotlight on health and the environment, even our beauty routine is being impacted. More and more people are turning...
Read more

Controlling Diabetes in This Festive Season

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
From sugar-laden sweets to snacks and feasts heavy on oil and salt, especially with the delicacies in India, festive eating tends to tip towards...
Read more

Top 3 Reasons to Adopt Solar Power at Your Business

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Solar power is a popular alternative energy source for powering businesses. Solar power is generated by converting sunlight into usable electricity with photovoltaic technology.  Solar...
Read more

A Real Estate Investor’s Moving Guide: 5 Cities With Great Potential

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the US real estate market lost its prior stability, experts and data suggest that certain areas will see a decrease in home...
Read more

Photographs of Twenty Years in Spiti Valley on Exhibition Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A selection of photographs taken over a period of twenty years in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, is currently on exhibition online. The show of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada