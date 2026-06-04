Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Now Live, Offers ₹3,000 to West Bengal Women, Double the TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar Allowance: How To Apply and Check Status

The government claims 28,25,769 women have been approved to receive the ₹3,000 monthly benefit from the scheme. After the due process, the money will be transferred to the eligible beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) System. The registration is open for the next 90 days.

The monthly allowance is almost double of what the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar Yojana offered. TMC’s scheme gave benefits of ₹1,500 to General and ₹1,700 to SC/ST women. On the other hand, BJP’s Annapurna Bhandar Yojana offers the same allowance to all women irrespective of their caste. However, due to strict vetting and restricted criteria the eligible beneficiaries for BJP’s scheme are seven times lower than TMC’s scheme which used to benefit 2.2 crore women.

Agnimitra Paul, Minister of Women and Child Development, said that the women who were beneficiaries of the old Lakshmir Bhandar Yojana will have to register again for BJP’s scheme to avail benefits. She claims there will be no carry-overs and a fresh application process is required, alleging corruption in the implementation of the TMC scheme.

Yesterday, five beneficiaries from Nabana received cheques from CM Adhikari to symbolize the launch of the new program.