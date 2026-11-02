‘Crore ka turnover’: Netizens react to Maggi seller at Rohtang Pass earning Rs 15,000 a day during the off-season; video goes viral

Chauhan asked the Maggi seller about his day-to-day earnings from selling hot tea and Maggi to tourists passing through Rohtang Pass. The spot is located in the eastern Himalayas.

Harsh Chauhan began his video by explaining that fewer tourists visit Rohtang Pass during the off-season, because of which local stalls earn less. Chauhan said in the video that he had asked the vendor about his earnings from the stall during the off-season and was surprised by the figures he received.

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The vendor shared that they sell approximately 60–70 plates of Maggi and 200 cups of tea every day. He further noted that they sometimes receive orders for eggs as well, but the demand for them is relatively low. They charge Rs 100 for one plate of Maggi and Rs 40 for one cup of tea.

Sharing his findings in the video's caption, Chauhan wrote, “That means even in the OFF-SEASON, the estimated daily sales come to around ₹14,000–₹15,000 per day!” The content creator also highlighted the central message of the video, saying, “Koi bhi dhanda kabhi chota nahi hota (no business is ever small).”

He also noted that these figures represent the daily turnover and not the profit earned from the business. He further added, “And this is just the off-season… imagine the turnover during peak tourist season.”

Netizens React to Maggi Seller’s Income at Rohtang Pass

Several social media users on Instagram expressed their views on the figures shared by the Maggi seller at Rohtang Pass. While some were shocked by the earnings, others pointed out that the figures represented only the turnover. “Bhai saal mein kam se kam 4 se 5 mahine khaali baithna padta hai inhe (Brother, they have to sit idle for at least four to five months every year),” wrote a user.

Users also praised the vendor for his hard work in such cold weather. “Mehnat toh dekh bhai, itni sardi mein kaam kar raha hai (Look at the hard work, brother! He is working in such freezing cold),” wrote a user on Instagram. Another user commented, “Investment bhi toh usi hisaab se karna hota hai bhai (Brother, you also have to invest accordingly)”

[Rh/VS]

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