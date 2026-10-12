“Don’t Travel Like a Beggar”: Netizens Slam Indian YouTuber for Trying to Convince Thai Temple Authorities to Let Him Stay Overnight for Free

The video starts with Banshi interacting with the locals in the area and offering a guide on how to eat Thai food. As the video progresses, Banshi is seen trying to convince the authorities at a Thai temple to let him spend the night and camp on the temple premises free of cost.

He even tells them that a temple monk had allowed him to stay the night. However, he is asked to leave by the temple police, who say that the temple does not allow outsiders to stay. The temple police and the temple committee ask Banshi to pack his belongings and leave after their discussion continues for 20 minutes. According to reports, the temple authorities had advised the YouTuber to stay at a budget hotel for his safety; however, he had refused.

Banshi’s travel episodes usually revolve around hitchhiking and travelling to different places on a shoestring budget. When the Thai police offered him the option of staying at a nearby hotel, which might have cost him 400 baht (approximately ₹1,138) a night, he refused.

Banshi’s travel experience in Thailand was covered by local Thai news outlets and began receiving widespread attention on October 11, 2026. A man present at the scene told him to avoid travelling without money and allegedly said, “Don’t travel like a beggar.” While his YouTube video garnered a good number of views, many netizens have slammed the YouTuber for relying on others for food and accommodation.

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Netizens’ Reactions to Indian YouTuber Banshi’s Latest Video

Many social media users deemed Banshi’s actions at the temple “disruptive” and “disrespectful” while advising him to travel with money. “Send him home. Disrespectful and disruptive. Want to be homeless… Do it in your own country,” wrote one X user. Another user claimed that the YouTuber had deliberately staged the incident and added, “He has the money but these days it’s fashionable to be Indian & perform such stunts because then all folk will crawl out & start commenting/interacting on his SM.”

“Please don't make it a habit to travel without funds and resort to begging on the street,” wrote another user, slamming Banshi. An X user wrote, “Traveling on a budget is understandable, but respecting local customs and sacred places is essential. Glad the Thai police tried to help him find a safe place to stay.”

[RH/VS/HP]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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