Manik Saha to be Tripura CM once again

As Chief Minister, Manik Saha would again head the BJP-led government in Tripura. Saha was elected the BJP's legislature party leader by the newly elected saffron party MLAs here on Monday evening.

Assam's Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who was BJP's central observer in the legislature party meeting, announced Saha's name as the legislature party leader. Saha's name was proposed by Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik.

A BJP leader told IANS that Saha accompanied by other party leaders would meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in the Raj Bhavan late Monday evening to stake his claim to form the government.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the Chief Minister and the new council of ministers would be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda would attend the event.