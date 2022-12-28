'Inside the secret world of Mrs. Sunak'

Meanwhile, a news item in The Times of December 28 was headlined "Akshata Murthy allows a peek behind the curtains of 10 Downing Street". A sub-heading said: "Beyond the gold tassels, Rishi Sunak's wife is keen to distance herself from the 'court of Carrie' (a reference to Boris Johnson's wife) era".

Quoting John Challis, an upholsterer from Sunak's House of Commons constituency of Richmond in the northern county of Yorkshire, the paper indicated the Sunaks will be living among "far less glitz" than the Johnsons.

For a start, the Sunaks have opted to live in the flat above the office below at 10 Downing Street, instead of choosing the larger apartment atop No 11 (which downstairs has the office of the Chancellor of the Exchequer), which the UK Prime Minister has tended to grab since 1997.

Akshata did not give an interview to Tatler but authorized her friends to speak to the publication. They are said to have described her as "a passionate Brexiteer" who wants Downing Street to "open up".