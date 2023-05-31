New report blames 'territorial tensions and Hinduphobia' for Leicester violence

The report also looks at the role of contemporary politics in the Indian sub-continent where the Hindu minority and its religious symbols have been made consistent targets of attacks in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Moreover, in Kashmir the Hindus have been ethnically cleansed by the Muslim majority with moral and violent support from Pakistan - and a similar attempt was made in Leicester last year.



In this regard, the report says that there has been an export of the idea of "territorial majoritarianism" from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Kashmir into Leicester and attempts at ethnic cleansing which resulted in the temporary displacement of Hindu families from their homes.



The report says: "There was an attempt to defame and vilify the Hindu community as Hindutva nationalist and extremists with malicious propaganda of false kidnapping of a minor Muslim girl, false stabbing of Muslim traffic warden, false account of a mosque attack and false accusation of desecration of the Quran."



Through its ground-based investigation, CDPHR has also highlighted how the British mainstream media and the local police were misled by Islamists in Leicester. It points how "institutional Hinduphobia and bias was deduced through the analysis of the reporting of the Leicester unrest" by the BBC and The Guardian as compared to police reports, witness accounts and investigations by think tanks.