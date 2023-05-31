Teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests Trinamool confidant Sujay Krishna Bhadra

However, at a later stage of the interrogation, when the central agency started contradicting his statements after presenting specific documents, he started misbehaving with the interrogating officers.



Sources said that Bhadra constantly avoided and dodged questions pertaining to his links with three corporate entities which the central agency suspects to be shell companies used in diversion of the proceeds of crime.



On May 20, the ED had conducted raids at Bhadra's residence in Behala. The raids were carried out on the same day when the CBI had questioned Trinamool's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case.



Earlier, the CBI had also raided Bhadra's residence during which they had seized some documents and cash. The ED has accessed certain clues from the two mobile phones of Bhadra that were seized.