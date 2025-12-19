EU Agrees To $106 Billion Loan For Ukraine After Shelving Russian Asset Proposal

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By Rikard Jozwiak



The European Union will provide a 90 billion-euro ($106 billion) interest-free loan to Kyiv to help fund the war-torn country after failing to agree on a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's economic and military needs in the coming years.

European Council President Antonio Costa said in a post on X on December 19 that the funds will be for 2026 and 2027.

"We committed, we delivered," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for approving the loan in support for Ukraine, calling it vital as Russia's full-scale invasion nears its four-year anniversary.

"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience," he said in post on X.

"It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years," he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called the European Council's decision "a decisive step for economic resilience and fiscal stability under wartime conditions."

"Russia's aggression carries a financial cost," Svyrydenko wrote on X, adding that the loan would provide Ukraine with financial predictability and bolster confidence among international partners.

"Economic stability is a prerequisite for security, for Ukraine and for Europe," she stated.

EU officials began meeting on December 18 to agree on a solution for funding. The talks focused on a proposal to use tens of billions of euros in frozen Russian state assets to cover Ukraine's financing needs.

But legal concerns kept some EU members from signing on to the proposal. Instead, agreement was found for the loan, which will be based on borrowing on the capital markets backed by "EU budget headroom," a term used to describe extra borrowing capacity.

"After lengthy discussions, it is clear that the reparations loans will require more work as leaders need more time to go through the details," one EU official told RFE/RL.

In the conclusions adopted following its meeting, the European Council stated that "subject to EU law, Russia's assets should remain immobilized until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war."

The Council also stated that it would continue working on the legal and technical details necessary for creating a reparations loan using funds from Russia's frozen assets.

