Meet Kanishka Narayan, the Indian-Origin Labour MP Set to Become UK's First Cabinet-Level AI Minister

AS ANDY BURNHAM officially began his term as the United Kingdom’s newest Prime Minister on Monday, July 20, 2026, his ministerial cabinet has seen a major overhaul. Among his cabinet is Kanishka Narayan, an Indian-origin Labour MP who is appointed as UK’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence (AI). This marks the first time the position has been made a cabinet-level role.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham has retained several of his predecessor Keir Starmer’s loyalists within his cabinet, while appointing several of his long-trusted allies.

Before his latest promotion, Narayan had served as the Minister for AI and Online Safety under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, having assumed the position in September 2025. He worked as a junior minister in the technology department under technology secretary Liz Kendall, playing a key role in shaping policies on artificial intelligence, online safety, and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has now elevated the AI portfolio by appointing Narayan as the UK’s first cabinet-level AI Minister, emphasizing the government’s commitment to positioning AI as a central pillar of its economic and technology strategy.

As per a report by Media outlet Bloomberg, alongside Narayan's elevation to cabinet member, Prime Minister Burnham has appointed Jonathan Reynolds as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. The government also merged the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) with the Department for Business and Trade, while expanding the Culture Department's responsibilities to include digital transformation and online safety.

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Who Is Kanishka Narayan?

Kanishka Narayan is a Member of Party affiliated with the Labour Party, who has been representing the Vale of Glamorgan constituency of Wales since July 2024. Narayan was born in November 1989 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur region. When he was 12 years old, his family immigrated to the United Kingdom. He spent much of his childhood in Cardiff, Wales. After attending Eton College on a scholarship, Narayan moved to the University of Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He attained his MBA degree from Stanford University in the United States.

Before being elected as a Member of Parliament, Narayan worked as a civil servant in the UK government. He also spent time in the private sector, advising businesses, and had volunteered with organizations such as Citizens Advice and The Trussell Trust. Between June 2012 and June 2015, Narayan served as co-founder of Attain Wales — a non-profit organization that focuses on social mobility and education.

During 2021 and 2023, Narayan was a member of the advisory panel at Chatham House — a leading UK foreign policy think tank. He was also a visiting associate at the Centre for Cities, an urban policy research organization, from 2020 to 2022.

Before making his career in politics and governance, Narayana served as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs between July 2024 and September 2025.

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In the 2024 UK general elections, Narayana was elected as a Member of Parliament in the House of Commons, representing the Vale of Glamorgan. His victory over the sitting conservative MP made him Wales' first ethnic minority MP.

Kanishka Narayan’s appointment as UK’s First AI Minister reflects the country's growing focus on artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital policy. His appointment comes as the UK aims to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence amid intensifying global competition.

The UK is home to several leading AI companies, including Google DeepMind, along with innovative startups such as ElevenLabs and Wayve. The country also boasts a strong base of AI researchers and engineers.

At the same time, the government’s technology strategy has faced criticism over policy shifts and delays in major digital infrastructure projects. Some proposed AI investments, including plans for an OpenAI data centre, have reportedly been stalled due to high energy costs.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)