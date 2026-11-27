Two years before meeting her tragic end, Princess Diana crossed paths with Dr Hasnat Khan for the first time on September 1, 1995, at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. Khan is a heart and lung surgeon who met Diana through one of her friends at the hospital. In a 2013 investigation for Vanity Fair by journalist Sarah Ellison, Diana’s final trip with Dodi Fayed was suggested to have been a message indicating that she and Khan had parted ways. In Ellison’s account, Hasnat Khan was portrayed as the only man whom Diana truly trusted and was madly in love with.

After their first meeting at the hospital, the duo grew close to each other. The couple tried to meet without attracting much attention from photographers and continued their relationship for two years. Princess Diana’s friends describe her relationship and bond with Khan as one of the most significant chapters of her life.

When Princess Diana Fell Madly in Love with Dr Hasnat Khan

Diana’s romance with Khan was not just another relationship that she had after her difficult and “crowded” marriage to then-Prince Charles III. Her ex-husband, Charles, had publicly confirmed his infidelity with Camilla in a 1994 interview. A year later, in 1995, Diana said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” in an interview with Panorama.