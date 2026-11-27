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FORMER PRINCESS OF WALES DIANA was known as the People’s Princess and remains one of the most photographed people in the world in 2026, nearly three decades after her death. She was not only a member of the British royal family but was also well known for her kind and compassionate personality, making her beloved among people. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, along with her then-partner, Dodi Fayed, and her driver.
Despite the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Diana’s death, the spotlight never dimmed on her life. At the time of the accident, she had already separated from her ex-husband, Charles III, who currently serves as the King of the United Kingdom. There are several stories about the royal family that are still considered lesser-known, and one of them involves Princess Diana’s secret romance with British-Pakistani doctor Hasnat Ahmed Khan.
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Two years before meeting her tragic end, Princess Diana crossed paths with Dr Hasnat Khan for the first time on September 1, 1995, at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital. Khan is a heart and lung surgeon who met Diana through one of her friends at the hospital. In a 2013 investigation for Vanity Fair by journalist Sarah Ellison, Diana’s final trip with Dodi Fayed was suggested to have been a message indicating that she and Khan had parted ways. In Ellison’s account, Hasnat Khan was portrayed as the only man whom Diana truly trusted and was madly in love with.
After their first meeting at the hospital, the duo grew close to each other. The couple tried to meet without attracting much attention from photographers and continued their relationship for two years. Princess Diana’s friends describe her relationship and bond with Khan as one of the most significant chapters of her life.
Diana’s romance with Khan was not just another relationship that she had after her difficult and “crowded” marriage to then-Prince Charles III. Her ex-husband, Charles, had publicly confirmed his infidelity with Camilla in a 1994 interview. A year later, in 1995, Diana said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” in an interview with Panorama.
It was Hasnat Khan’s indifference towards her that drew Diana’s attention to him. Jemima Khan, who married former Pakistani Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan in 1995, was also a friend of Diana. She claimed that Diana was deeply in love with Hasnat Khan and wanted to marry him. During her visits to Pakistan, Diana had met Hasnat Khan’s family to discuss the prospect of marriage and their future together. In Ellison’s investigation, Diana had reportedly explained her relationship with Hasnat Khan to one of her friends. She reportedly told her friend in 1997 that “everybody sells me out. Hasnat is the only person who will never sell me out.”
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Despite their feelings for each other, destiny had other plans for the couple. According to reports, the couple faced a hurdle in building a future together, with Diana being a prominent celebrity and Khan being a doctor who wanted to live a life away from press attention. Diana and Hasnat Khan parted ways in the summer of 1997 and maintained their privacy even after Diana’s death in the car crash.
At the time of her death, Diana was with Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed. On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana met her tragic fate in a car crash. The news of her sudden demise sent shockwaves throughout the world, with millions of people mourning her death. To this day, people remember Princess Diana for her contributions and work, which have left behind a lasting legacy.
[Rh/VS]
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