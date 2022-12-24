Ghaziabad man arrested for killing live-in partner and dumping body in the forest

The Ghaziabad police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner while they were on their way to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh seven months ago.

The accused, who has been identified as Raman, had even lodged a missing complaint on May 20.

According to the police, after killing his live-in partner, the accused lodged a police complaint that his 'wife' is missing following which a case was registered at the Indirapuram police station and an investigation was taken up.