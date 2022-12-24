Ghaziabad man arrested for killing live-in partner and dumping body in the forest

The Ghaziabad police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner while they were on their way to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh seven months ago.
The accused, who has been identified as Raman, had even lodged a missing complaint on May 20.
According to the police, after killing his live-in partner, the accused lodged a police complaint that his 'wife' is missing following which a case was registered at the Indirapuram police station and an investigation was taken up.
"During the investigation, it was found that the duo argued over their wedding."
Ghaziabad Police
A police officer privy to the investigation said that Raman had strangulated the woman while going towards Kullu and then threw her body in a nearby forest area.
The body of the deceased has been found in the forest area, and further, the probe is underway.
The case follows the shocking Mehrauli murder case, wherein Aaftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts in a nearby forest area. (KB/IANS)