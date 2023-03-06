Uttar Pradesh intends to have 'All India Institute of Ayurveda'

Uttar Pradesh will soon set up an All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) that would be a center of excellence for Ayurveda tertiary health care and promote education, research, and patient care.

Dr. PC Saxena, director, of Ayurveda, said, "A proposal for AIIA has been sent to the state government. Once approved, the process will start with the identification of land to establish the AIIA. This will be the first AIIA in Uttar Pradesh."

AIIA is similar to AIIMS or the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

An AIIA provides postgraduate/doctoral and post-doctoral teaching, research facilities, and quality patient care under the Ayurveda system of medicine.