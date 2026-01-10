50-Year-Old Dalit Woman Killed Protecting Her Daughter from Being Abducted in Meerut, Political Outrage Follows

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a horrific incident as a 50-year-old Dalit woman was brutally killed on Thursday, January 8, 2026. She was reportedly trying to protect her 20-year-old daughter from an alleged abduction attempt in Kapsad village of Meerut district. The woman stepped between the two men and her daughter, leading to her being struck on the head with a sharp weapon. The two men abandoned the bleeding woman and fled with the younger woman. The victim later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The case has led to heightened security in the area and triggered political outrage.

The accused have now been identified as 23-year-old Paras Som and 25-year-old Sunil Kumar, both residents of the same village. Police have registered an FIR against the two under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and abduction, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim gave a statement before her death, saying, “Paras misbehaved with my daughter. When I protested, he beat and abused me and hit my head with a sharp instrument.”