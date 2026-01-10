Uttar Pradesh

50-Year-Old Dalit Woman Killed Protecting Her Daughter from Being Abducted in Meerut, Political Outrage Follows

A Dalit woman was killed in Meerut while trying to save her daughter from an abduction attempt, police have launched a manhunt amid political outrage
Police maintain heightened security in Meerut’s Kapsad village following the killing of a Dalit woman who tried to protect her daughter from an alleged abduction attempt.AI Image
Key Points:

Dalit woman killed in Meerut while trying to save her daughter from an alleged abduction attempt.
Police launch multi-state manhunt; FIR filed under BNS and SC/ST Act.
The incident sparked political reactions and heightened security in the area.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a horrific incident as a 50-year-old Dalit woman was brutally killed on Thursday, January 8, 2026. She was reportedly trying to protect her 20-year-old daughter from an alleged abduction attempt in Kapsad village of Meerut district. The woman stepped between the two men and her daughter, leading to her being struck on the head with a sharp weapon. The two men abandoned the bleeding woman and fled with the younger woman. The victim later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The case has led to heightened security in the area and triggered political outrage.

The accused have now been identified as 23-year-old Paras Som and 25-year-old Sunil Kumar, both residents of the same village. Police have registered an FIR against the two under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and abduction, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim gave a statement before her death, saying, “Paras misbehaved with my daughter. When I protested, he beat and abused me and hit my head with a sharp instrument.”

An intense manhunt has been launched by police officials. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said, “An FIR has been filed against two persons under BNS sections for murder and abduction, along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. Based on clues, police teams have been sent to Haryana and Delhi.”

Financial assistance has been announced for the bereaved family by District Magistrate V.K. Singh. Officials confirmed the release of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, with an additional ₹12 lakh to be provided after the chargesheet is filed. Discussions are also underway regarding the issuance of an arms licence to the family as a security measure.

Heavy deployment of police personnel followed the incident to maintain law and order. Family members demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and the safe recovery of the missing daughter, resulting in a delay in the victim’s cremation. Senior officials were present on the ground during negotiations.

The incident has also drawn reactions from the political sphere. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded swift action, while Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government over the law-and-order situation.

Police have assured that their investigation is focused on the safe recovery of the missing woman and the arrest of the accused.

