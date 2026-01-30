17-Year-Old Kashmiri Shawl Seller Brutally Attacked in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sparks Outrage

A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, Tabish Ahmed, was attacked in Dehradun’s Vikas Nagar area while selling shawls
This happened after locals allegedly asked him questions about his identity and religion. He suffered serious head injuries and a fractured arm
The incident triggered widespread outrage, with authorities demanding strict action and better protection for Kashmiri traders.
A 17-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller, Tabish Ahmed, was brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand. The incident took place in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. His cousin, who was also attacked, escaped with minor injuries.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Tabish and his cousin had gone to a local shop to buy tea and snacks when the assault occurred. They were speaking in Kashmiri when a shopkeeper came out, asked for their names and native place, and began abusing them after learning that they were Kashmiri Muslims.
Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA, said, “His relatives told me that he was first questioned about his identity. Upon learning that the family belonged to the Muslim community and was from Kashmir, the violence escalated. The boy was punched repeatedly, while other family members were dragged, slapped, and attacked with sharp iron rods.”
Khuehami said the shopkeeper and some locals attacked the boys mercilessly. Tabish suffered serious head injuries and a fracture in his left arm. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for specialised treatment. He received multiple stitches on his head and is still undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, a statement said that Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police informed Khuehami that an FIR had been registered. Police registered a case under BNS Sections 117(2) (causing grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace). Reports later said that one accused has been arrested and is being questioned.
Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, raised the matter with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged strict action against the perpetrators. Dhami assured him that the safety of J&K residents would be ensured.
Abdullah said, “This recent series of attacks, including in Himachal Pradesh and now this one, are unacceptable and must stop. It can’t be claimed that J&K is an inalienable part of India while people from Kashmir, in other parts of the country, live in fear for their lives.”
Khuehami said, “This is a chilling reminder of how communal profiling, intimidation, and mob brutality are being normalised against vulnerable communities trying to earn a dignified livelihood.”
The Congress party criticised the attack, saying, “His only ‘fault’ was that he was from Kashmir. He was selling Kashmiri shawls to earn a living.”
Visuals of Tabish lying injured in a wheelchair with a blood-soaked bandage on his head went viral on social media. The JKSA shared the images, which drew widespread public outrage over the incident.
