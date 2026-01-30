17-Year-Old Kashmiri Shawl Seller Brutally Attacked in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sparks Outrage

A 17-year-old Kashmiri shawl seller, Tabish Ahmed, was brutally assaulted in Uttarakhand. The incident took place in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. His cousin, who was also attacked, escaped with minor injuries.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Tabish and his cousin had gone to a local shop to buy tea and snacks when the assault occurred. They were speaking in Kashmiri when a shopkeeper came out, asked for their names and native place, and began abusing them after learning that they were Kashmiri Muslims.