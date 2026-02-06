Munawwar Rana’s Daughter Hiba Files Dowry Harassment, Assault and Triple Talaq Case Against her Husband and In Laws in Lucknow

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana married Syed Mohammad Sakib on December 19, 2013, following Sunni Muslim traditions. She alleged that her family gave gold and diamond jewellery and ₹10 lakh in cash as dowry at the time of the wedding. Soon after the marriage, her husband and father-in-law reportedly demanded additional dowry, including ₹20 lakh and a flat. Although her family met these demands several times to save the marriage, she claimed that the harassment continued.

Hiba alleged that she was subjected to repeated verbal abuse, physical violence, and threats. She also stated that her father-in-law actively pressured her for more dowry. According to her complaint, she lived under constant mental and physical distress and was often intimidated by her in-laws.

The FIR further states that on April 9, 2025, following an argument, her husband allegedly verbally abused and assaulted her. The situation reportedly worsened when her sister, Arshia Rana, also known as Tina, visited the in-laws’ residence. Hiba claimed that her husband became aggressive, pronounced triple talaq, and forcibly pushed her out of the house. She further alleged that her two children, Syed Fawaz and Hayyam Fatima, were locked inside a room and that she was not allowed to take them with her.