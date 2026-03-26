Absconding AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested in Gwalior Following a Seven-Month Manhunt for Rape, Cheating, and Evading Police Custody; Remanded for Four Days

Harmanjeet Singh Pathanmajra is a first time MLA of Sanour, Punjab. He was elected to his constituency defeating Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra in 2022 Punjab legislative assembly elections.

Rape And Cheating Allegations

Pathanmajra had fled away from the police on September 2, 2025, a day after an FIR against him was filed. The Patiala Police had booked Pathanmajra under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), including Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) on September 1, 2026. The FIR was based on the complaint filed by a 45 year old woman from Zirakpur, who alleged that Pathanmajra had deceived her.

The woman accused that Pathanmajra had been in a relationship with her since 2013. She claimed that Pathanmajra misrepresented himself as a divorced man, and married her in a gurudwara in 2021. The woman also accused him of continued sexual exploitation, and stated that he threatened her with making her private pictures and videos public.

Apart from the cases registered above, Pathanmajra also faces charges of escaping from police custody and firing on police personnel who were there to arrest him. When a team of the Patiala Police went to nab him after the initial FIR was registered, he managed to escape from custody. Reportedly, he was helped by his supporters in firing upon the police, who also pelted stones at them. The incident happened on September 2, 2025, in Dabri village in Haryana’s Karnal, where he was traced by the Police.

Allegations Against AAP Central Leadership

Pathanmajra however later refuted the police claims, claiming that he fled because he learned that he would be killed in a fake encounter. He earlier had accused the AAP leadership in Delhi of excessive interference in Punjab affairs. His arrest comes two days after former transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from AAP was picked up from Mandi Gobindgarh in connection with a case of allegedly abetting the suicide of a warehousing corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, in Amritsar.

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