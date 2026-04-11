FIR Filed Against Madhu Kishwar in Varanasi Over Alleged False Claims Against PM Modi

A Varanasi court directed the filing of an FIR against Prof. Madhu Kishwar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita.
The complaint accuses her of posting objectionable content targeting PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and the judiciary.
Police have been asked to submit a report, with the complainant alleging a deliberate campaign to influence public opinion.
An FIR has been filed against Indian academic and Hindutva Commentator Prof. Madhu Purnima Kishwar following a complaint lodged in a Varanasi court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The complaint alleged that Kishwar made objectionable posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
The complaint was filed by Advocate Shashant Shekhar Tripathi, convener of the BJP legal cell in the Kashi region. He accused Kishwar of using social media to run campaigns targeting PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the judiciary through allegedly malicious posts.
The matter was heard on Friday, April 10, 2026, after which the court registered the FIR as a miscellaneous complaint case. The complaint was filed under Section 172(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita. The court has also directed the police to submit a report on the matter.
According to the complaint, Prof. Kishwar allegedly used highly unacceptable language against the Prime Minister and linked him to the controversial Epstein files, making allegations of criminal links that were said to have damaged his dignity. The complainant further claimed that she was running a coordinated effort to influence public opinion.
Quoting the complaint, as reported by LiveLaw, it stated: “Criminal intent (mens rea) is clear… the accused is deliberately spreading falsehoods, avoiding giving evidence, and running a planned campaign to influence the public. The social impact and potential danger is that her actions are creating confusion and discontent in society, eroding faith in constitutional institutions, affecting communal harmony, and potentially threatening law and order.”
The plea also referred to posts concerning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that Kishwar questioned his leadership through her social media activity. It further claimed that some of her posts portrayed the judicial process as biased in favour of the Prime Minister, which could undermine public trust in independent institutions like the judiciary.
Additionally, the complaint alleged that Prof. Kishwar’s posts distorted religious issues in a way that could spread fear and animosity among different communities. It cited instances where she used phrases such as “conversion mafia” and “Hindu anger.”
In one such post, she reportedly wrote: “Mohan Bhagwat himself is admitting that these are enemies of the caste system… Breaking the caste system has been the agenda of the conversion mafia…” The complaint argued that repeated use of such language could have a negative social impact.
The complainant further alleged that similar phrases were used in multiple posts, contributing to a potentially harmful narrative among the public.
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