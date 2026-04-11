FIR Filed Against Madhu Kishwar in Varanasi Over Alleged False Claims Against PM Modi

An FIR has been filed against Indian academic and Hindutva Commentator Prof. Madhu Purnima Kishwar following a complaint lodged in a Varanasi court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The complaint alleged that Kishwar made objectionable posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The complaint was filed by Advocate Shashant Shekhar Tripathi, convener of the BJP legal cell in the Kashi region. He accused Kishwar of using social media to run campaigns targeting PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the judiciary through allegedly malicious posts.