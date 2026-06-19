‘Where Do They Get This Arrogance From?’ Netizens React After Viral Video Shows Dumper Driver Dumping Gravel on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in UP

The Print quoted the police as saying, “An unidentified dumper truck spilled a large quantity of red gravel and stone chips on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.” After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and used a JCB machine along with manual labour to clear the road quickly and prevent any accidents.

A case has reportedly been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of law. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest him. According to some reports, the driver may have dumped the gravel to avoid action by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) because he was driving on the wrong side of the road. It is suspected that he spilled the load so that no one could follow him. However, this information has not been officially verified.

Netizens React to Dumper Driver on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The video soon went viral on social media, with many users expressing anger over the incident. Several people pointed out that if the gravel had not been cleared quickly, it could have led to serious accidents on the expressway. Some users also criticised law enforcement, with one writing, “Is basic law enforcement too much to ask for in a country that claims to be a global superpower?”