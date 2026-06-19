‘Where Do They Get This Arrogance From?’ Netizens React After Viral Video Shows Dumper Driver Dumping Gravel on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in UP

A dumper driver allegedly driving on the wrong side unloaded red gravel and stone chips on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Dadri, Greater Noida, disrupting traffic.
Police used a JCB machine and manual labour to remove the debris and have registered a case against the unidentified driver while efforts are underway to trace him.
The incident went viral on social media, with many users expressing anger over the safety risk and criticising law enforcement, while others reacted with sarcasm and humour.
ON THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026, a dumper driver emptied his load of red gravel and stone chips on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, forcing police to deploy a JCB machine to clear the route. The incident took place near Chaksenpur in the Dadri area under the jurisdiction of Dadri police. A video showing the truck unloading its contents through its hydraulic lift was recorded and has since gone viral on social media.
The video is believed to have been recorded by a passerby. In the footage, the dumper can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road. Soon after, the driver raised the hydraulic lift and began unloading the gravel onto the expressway. Police said the dumper spilled the gravel on the road while travelling from Palwal in Haryana towards the Dadri-Sikandrabad side, causing disruption for commuters.
The Print quoted the police as saying, “An unidentified dumper truck spilled a large quantity of red gravel and stone chips on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.” After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and used a JCB machine along with manual labour to clear the road quickly and prevent any accidents.
A case has reportedly been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of law. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest him. According to some reports, the driver may have dumped the gravel to avoid action by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) because he was driving on the wrong side of the road. It is suspected that he spilled the load so that no one could follow him. However, this information has not been officially verified.
The video soon went viral on social media, with many users expressing anger over the incident. Several people pointed out that if the gravel had not been cleared quickly, it could have led to serious accidents on the expressway. Some users also criticised law enforcement, with one writing, “Is basic law enforcement too much to ask for in a country that claims to be a global superpower?”
One person wrote, “Its the behaviour of India with link with New India and why are you people ready to defame India Name whenever you get a chance. First us citizens should become responsible.” Another commented, “its because police is so corrupt and looters the driver knows they would have demanded more than the stones worth just to let him pass through.” One user wrote, “Where do these violators derive arrogance from??? The transporter might be a politician.”
Some people reacted with sarcasm and humour. One person wrote in jest, “He might have taken his previous revenge or something... OR Thought the crazy questions on spot would be more worse with the load and fleeing would award an instant escape. The Driver should be a failed Bollywood or Hollywood script writer.” Another wrote, “This is just another day in Uttar Pradesh,” while another commented, “Atleast someone was able to utilise police effectively.”
[Edited by Harsh Pandey]
[VP]
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