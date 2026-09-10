"I Was Working for CM Yogi Adityanath": Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment, Victim-Blaming and Termination After Speaking Out at UP Creative Agency

She joined the organization in December 2025 and worked there until June 2026. During this time, she said that there were many instances where things happened against her wishes. The victim said, “People said inappropriate things to me, and one particular case was the biggest. A person harassed me and tried to touch me.” She said that while working in an office environment, she was friendly towards everyone, but there are limits that should not be crossed.

The General Manager of the place, Nilesh Tharwani, instead of stopping these instances, used to support the person in the wrong. She said, “From the beginning, he would come to me jokingly and say things like, ‘Tell this person that he looks very handsome,’ and ‘I was missing you,’ …he was playing Cupid in this way.” She said these things continued to happen, and even after ignoring them several times, they became more serious. She then started raising her voice.

The woman said one day things became way too serious, and she then contacted GM Tharwani and complained that a certain person was contacting her again and again. She even announced that if this continued, she would file an FIR. She then also emailed the company and mentioned all the things happening to her. She said that women try to hide these things because of job security.

Asked To Stay Home After Harassment Complaint

While talking to Abhishek Upadhyay, the woman said that she was asked to stay at home. “Sir, I emailed them. Immediately after that, I received an email from their CEO, Mithila Sharaf, saying that I should sit at home for four to five days and come back when they called me.” The victim explained that this time was very bad for her and that she was anxious about what would happen. She highlighted that she wondered why this was happening to her if she was not in the wrong.

She said, “You should stop the person who behaved improperly from coming to the office. Instead, they told me to stay home.” There was no job security at this time, and there was no response from the company about what would happen next. After two or three conversations, the victim agreed to meet the CEO, Mithila, outside the office.

As per the victim, the behaviour of the CEO was very nice. “I spoke to her and thought she was a good woman and was trying to understand me and take a stand for me.” But according to her it was just a tactic to calm her down and stop her from filing a complaint. During the meeting, she explained everything that had happened to her and how there are limits and no one should touch a fellow employee. She said she did everything, but nothing happened.